PFF Recommends the 49ers Re-Sign Upcoming Free Agent

There is one upcoming free agent that Pro Football Focus highly recommends the 49ers re-sign.

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Watching talent players walk in free agency is always tough to endure.

It's most likely what the San Francisco 49ers will do with Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga. However, the one player they must not allow to walk is Dre Greenlaw. He should be the top player the 49ers re-sign. He's worth the roll of the dice.

Even Pro Football Focus highly recommends the 49ers bring Greenlaw back. He is a player that they view as irreplaceable for the 49ers. Here is the explanation they gave on the 49ers needing to re-sign Greenlaw.

"Re-signing Greenlaw comes with inherent risk, given the multitude of injuries he’s dealt with over the past 12 months. He’s a vital part of the 49ers’ run defense, though, and his absence was a big reason for the team ranking 28th in PFF run-defense grade this season. Surely, San Francisco will spend some of its resources improving the defensive line, as well, but Greenlaw’s presence would give the team some peace of mind on that side of the ball."

The 49ers' run defense certainly plummeted due to Greenlaw's absence. However, it is more than his production that was missed. Greenlaw's presence alone positively influences the defense. He made the players around him better in his one-half and three snaps of football played in 2024.

It's as clear as day that Greenlaw is beloved by the players. He simply makes everyone around him better. He places the urgency on other defenders and gets them riled up with his tone-setting hits and energy. The 49ers will never be able to replace that.

Bringing back the guy who is the motor of the defense should be the top priority in free agency.

