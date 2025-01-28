Why the 49ers Will Let Talanoa Hufanga Walk in Free Agency
Tough decisions will have to be made by the San Francisco 49ers when free agency arrives.
There are plenty of players they would like to have back but can't due to contract demands. However, one player is an easy free-agent decision: safety Talanoa Hufanga, whom the 49ers will most likely allow to walk.
Hufanga hasn't been good for the 49ers since 2022 in Week 11. He is just so inconsistent with everything he does. He takes terrible angles, misses and whiffs tackles, and doesn't hold up well in coverage. If those were cut in half, he'd be a more enticing player to bring back.
But his departure won't feel like a loss at all. It can almost feel like a gain. The 49ers need to look elsewhere at safety. Hufanga had a nice run while it lasted, but he's not a good player. There's nothing positive he brings to the team aside from his personality.
His lack of speed gets exposed dramatically when he can't play smart. It's all gone downhill for him ever since DeMeco Ryans left. Don't be surprised if the Houston Texans are interested in him. I'm sure he'd love to reunite with Ryans where he had his best year under and playing for a playoff defense.
Wherever he goes, it feels like a guarantee that he will not be back with the 49ers. I'm not even sure a cheap contract would be enough to bring him back, either. Hufanga should find a new team where he can resurrect his career. It won't happen with the 49ers.
