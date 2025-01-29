All 49ers

A List of the 49ers' Upcoming 2025 Free Agents

Here is the full list of every upcoming 2025 free agent on the 49ers.

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) is congratulated by safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) after making a tackle against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers have a whole laundry list of decisions to make in free agency.

They have a whopping 31 players slated to become a free agent. It's a significant difference from the 21 free agents they had to decide on last year. Luckily, the 49ers have fewer than two months to decide on these players.

Beloved linebacker Dre Greenlaw is the headlining free agent. He is a player that general manager John Lynch said the 49ers would love to have back. However, free agency can drive Greenlaw's price to a point the 49ers will not want to match.

Another tough decision resides with running back Jordan Mason. He's a restricted free agent, so it makes it easier to retain him but not a very likely one. The 49ers must carefully consider if they need him back with Christian McCaffrey's health questionable.

With all of that said, here is the full list of the 49ers' upcoming 2025 free agents.

Unrestricted free agents

  • LB Dre Greenlaw
  • CB Charvarius Ward
  • S Talanoa Hufanga
  • OL Aaron Banks
  • RB Elijah Mitchell
  • OL Jon Feliciano
  • QB Joshua Dobbs
  • DL Kevin Givens
  • QB Brandon Allen
  • LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
  • CB Isaac Yiadom
  • DL Khalil Davis
  • WR Chris Conley
  • CB Rock Ya-Sin
  • TE Eric Saubert
  • P Pat O'Donnell
  • S Tashaun Gipson
  • RT Charlie Heck
  • OL Ben Bartch
  • RB Patrick Taylor
  • OL Jaylon Moore
  • CB Nick McCloud
  • LB De'Vondre Campbell

Restricted free agents

  • RB Jordan Mason
  • LB Curtis Robinson

Exclusive restricted free agents

  • DL Alex Barrett
  • LB Jalen Graham
  • DL Sam Okuayinonu
  • TE Jake Tonges
  • DL Evan Anderson
  • OL Austen Pleasants

