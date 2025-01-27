One 49ers Player Likely to be Cut for Salary Cap Savings
Salary cap space isn't an issue for the San Francisco 49ers.
This is thanks to how they structure their contracts and roll over leftover cap space from last year. It's all in preparation for the contract extension with Brock Purdy if the 49ers execute it. However, the 49ers can always free up more cap space.
It's never a bad idea to do that, which the 49ers can accomplish by releasing a player or two. It depends if the 49ers view the freed-up cap space as a greater value than the player they are releasing. One 49ers player likeliest to be cut for cap savings is Yetur Gross-Matos.
His 2025 cap number is $9.5 million. It feels steep for a rotational player. The 49ers can cut him before Jun. 1 to free up $2.9 million or after Jun. 1 to free up $7.8 million. I'd imagine the 49ers designate Gross-Matos as a post-Jun. 1 release.
"Yetur Gross-Matos is one of the bigger-savings options and somewhat logical from a production-to-cost ratio," wrote Pro Football Network. "He played only 34.5% of the snaps in 2024. He finished with four sacks and 10 pressures, which are far from ideal numbers, so there is not a huge case to be made for keeping him at that cost."
The issue with releasing Gross-Matos is it leaves the 49ers thinner at the defensive line. They aren't in a position to do that. It's not like Gross-Matos is a bad player. He may be paid a little too much, but he is still a decent player to keep.
Plus, Gross-Matos missed six games due to a knee injury. His snap count can't be held too much against him because of that. He also needed a slow ramp-up period to get back into it when he returned. His knee injury was also nagging him to start the season.
So, the 49ers may view Gross-Matos as a quality player who had injuries derail him. Still, of all the players they have, he makes the most sense to cut for salary cap savings if the 49ers want to go that route.
Read more