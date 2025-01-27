Why the 49ers Will Let Charvarius Ward Walk in Free Agency
It's never easy watching a talented player walk in free agency.
That's exactly what the San Francisco 49ers are going to do with Charvarius Ward. They will let Ward walk from the team in free agency. It has nothing to do with the caliber of player he is. Sure, he had a down year in 2024 after an All-Pro season in 2023.
Even before the tragic passing of his daughter, Ward wasn't playing at a great level. He's likely to bounce back in 2025 after he makes some improvements and hopefully healing himself from the dark phase he experienced with time.
Re-signing him would be an excellent move for the 49ers now that his value has decreased. However, signing Ward would be a luxury the 49ers can't afford. The moment the 49ers extended Deommodore Lenoir, it sealed Ward's fate with the team.
They aren't going to cash out two cornerbacks. Even if Ward is cheaper than originally thought, paying two corners when they have desperate needs at safety and in the trenches isn't a wise move. Besides, the emergence of Renardo Green makes it easier to stomach letting Ward walk.
Given the way Ward spoke at his exit interview, he seems to be set on leaving the 49ers as well. It has nothing to do with the relationship waning. The two sides have a lot of love and respect for each other. Reuniting would be an idea they'd both want.
But the 49ers' hands are tied and Ward indicated a move out of California is probably what is best for him. Ward gave the 49ers two amazing seasons and proved to be one of their better free-agent additions in recent memory.
Wherever he lands, he should always be remembered as a high level corner for the 49ers.
