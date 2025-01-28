Former 49ers Coach Signs With the Cowboys
It didn't take long for former San Francisco 49ers coach Nick Sorensen to land back on his feet.
The Dallas Cowboys are officially hiring Sorensen to be their new special teams coordinator. Sorensen was the 49ers' defensive coordinator in 2024, so initially, it seems strange to see him land a job as a special teams coordinator.
However, Sorensen has a year of experience as one. He was the special teams coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 before joining the 49ers in 2022. So, after a year as a defensive coordinator, Sorensen returns to special teams.
The 49ers considered Sorensen for their role before they hired Brant Boyer. It was likely that Sorensen didn't want to remain on the 49ers after being relieved of his duties as the defensive play-caller. It makes for an awkward situation.
Sorensen didn't do as bad of a job as most would think. The first and foremost issue of the 49ers' defense was player execution. Too many missed tackles, bad angles, and failing to reel in interceptions and create turnovers were had despite being in position.
He wasn't great or good by any means, but he takes a little more criticism than necessary. Still, it is revealing that no other team showed interest in him as their defensive coordinator and that he had to transition back to special teams.
The 49ers are in a much better place with Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator and Boyer as their special teams coordinator over Sorensen.
