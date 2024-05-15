REPORT: The 49ers Will Play the Bears Week 14
The 49ers' schedule is beginning to take shape.
In Week 14, the 49ers will play the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. That will be Dec. 8, and it will come at the end of a four-game stretch in which the 49ers play the Seahawks, the Packers and the Bills.
On paper, the Bears are the worst of the four teams in that stretch of opponents. But it's easy to forget they won 7 games last season with Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent as their quarterbacks. Now those two are backups (Fields with the Steelers, Bagents with the Bears still), and Chicago's starting quarterback is rookie Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in the draft.
Ideally, the 49ers would want to face Williams as early in the season as possible, because he's young and could struggle the first few games of the season before he improves dramatically later on. By Week 14, he might be hitting his stride.
The fact that the Bears are one of the weakest teams the 49ers will face next season shows how much more difficult their schedule is than last season. In 2023, the 49ers got to face quarterbacks such as Kenny Pickett, Joshua Dobbs, Daniel Jones, P.J. Walker and Sam Howell. This year, the weakest quarterbacks on their schedule are Caleb Williams who was the no. 1 pick, Drake Maye who was the no. 3 pick and J.J. McCarthy who was the no. 10 pick. They also have to face Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.