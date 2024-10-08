The 49ers Fall to No. 18 in NFL.com's Week 6 Power Rankings
They're plummeting.
Last week, the 49ers were 12th in NFL.com's power rankings. This week, they're 18th. Which means they're not good. And they're ranked this low because they lost to the Rams and the Cardinals who are ranked 27th and 22nd respectively.
"After they scored a touchdown on a blocked field goal and Nick Bosa’s 30-yard interception return set up an end-of-half field goal, the 49ers looked to be in pretty good shape, up 23-10 at home (against Arizona)," wrote NFL.com's Eric Edholm. "That’s when the whole operation fell apart. With kicker Jake Moody injured late in the first half, it changed the strategy significantly, but there’s little excuse for the offense coming up empty on four second-half drives and the defense allowing Arizona to score three times to steal a win. Now the Niners are facing a quick turnaround for Thursday at Seattle, with the season potentially slipping away early. We saw San Francisco struggle through a rough early patch last season and still end up in the Super Bowl, nearly winning it. The 49ers have been a remarkably strong team in November and December under Kyle Shanahan, so you can’t rule out a run. But with 0-2 and 0-3 marks in the division and conference, respectively, and a 2-3 record overall, the climb will be far steeper than it was a year ago."
The 49ers have made it to the Super Bowl twice under Kyle Shanahan -- once in 2019 and once last season. In both cases, the 49ers had a bye week in the playoffs because they were the no. 1 seed. Through five games this season, it looks extremely unlikely that they'll get the no. 1 seed again.