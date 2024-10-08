All 49ers

The 49ers Fall to No. 18 in NFL.com's Week 6 Power Rankings

They're plummeting.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) is introduced before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) is introduced before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

They're plummeting.

Last week, the 49ers were 12th in NFL.com's power rankings. This week, they're 18th. Which means they're not good. And they're ranked this low because they lost to the Rams and the Cardinals who are ranked 27th and 22nd respectively.

"After they scored a touchdown on a blocked field goal and Nick Bosa’s 30-yard interception return set up an end-of-half field goal, the 49ers looked to be in pretty good shape, up 23-10 at home (against Arizona)," wrote NFL.com's Eric Edholm. "That’s when the whole operation fell apart. With kicker Jake Moody injured late in the first half, it changed the strategy significantly, but there’s little excuse for the offense coming up empty on four second-half drives and the defense allowing Arizona to score three times to steal a win. Now the Niners are facing a quick turnaround for Thursday at Seattle, with the season potentially slipping away early. We saw San Francisco struggle through a rough early patch last season and still end up in the Super Bowl, nearly winning it. The 49ers have been a remarkably strong team in November and December under Kyle Shanahan, so you can’t rule out a run. But with 0-2 and 0-3 marks in the division and conference, respectively, and a 2-3 record overall, the climb will be far steeper than it was a year ago."

The 49ers have made it to the Super Bowl twice under Kyle Shanahan -- once in 2019 and once last season. In both cases, the 49ers had a bye week in the playoffs because they were the no. 1 seed. Through five games this season, it looks extremely unlikely that they'll get the no. 1 seed again.

Download and follow The Best 49ers Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News