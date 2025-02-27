The 49ers Have "Tighter Constraints" in terms of Spending this Year
INDIANAPOLIS -- The 49ers want to start spending more wisely.
Since John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan joined the organization in 2017, the 49ers have spent more cash than all but one NFL team. Just last season, the 49ers gave up huge contracts with massive signing bonuses to multiple players who went on to struggle: Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey in particular.
This year, it seems as though the 49ers owners have told the 49ers front office that the budget will be tighter for the time being.
"Some tighter constraints than we've had in the past," Lynch said this week at the NFL Scouting Combine. "You have to be smart and you have to think about long-term health. So we always want to be competitive now and into the future, and if you just keep going going going, which I love doing, but you also have to step back sometimes and recalibrate.
"Our thought has always been you grow the core and then you supplement around that. That's probably what we have to do a little more of this year."
Lynch confirmed that the 49ers will honor Deebo Samuel's trade request and have been listening to trade offers for Aiyuk as well. Ownership could save lots of cash this year by parting ways with those two. Of course, the 49ers would take on huge salary-cap penalties, but that's another issue.
The 49ers are concerned about cash spending this year. Don't expect any major additions to the team.