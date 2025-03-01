The 49ers Met with Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. at the NFL Combine
INDIANAPOLIS -- The list of the offensive tackles the 49ers have met with at the Combine continues to grow.
First, we found out they interviewed Ohio State's Josh Simmons. Next, we learned they interviewed Missouri's Armand Membou. Now, Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas confirms that he had a formal meeting with the 49ers on Wednesday.
"It was good," Banks said. "I felt like we connected very well. I was able to show them what I know about the game of football and they got information from me about my personal life."
Banks played left tackle in college, but there's debate about which position he'll play in the NFL. Some teams view him more as a guard, and the 49ers could be one of those teams.
"They asked me if I'd be willing to play any position on the line," Banks said. "Of course, my answer was definitely yes."
Banks my not be on the board when the 49ers are on the clock. But if he is and they take him, they could play him at left guard during his rookie season and move him to right tackle in 2026 when Colton McKivitz is a free agent.
No matter what position Banks plays, he will be an excellent blocker on running plays and screens.
"I'm great in space," Banks said. "I can run. I'm willing to run through anybody's face who's in front of me. That's the biggest thing for me whether I'm at tackle or I have to play guard."