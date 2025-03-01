All 49ers

The 49ers Met with Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. at the NFL Combine

No matter what position Banks plays, he will be an excellent blocker on running plays and screens.

Grant Cohn

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
INDIANAPOLIS -- The list of the offensive tackles the 49ers have met with at the Combine continues to grow.

First, we found out they interviewed Ohio State's Josh Simmons. Next, we learned they interviewed Missouri's Armand Membou. Now, Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas confirms that he had a formal meeting with the 49ers on Wednesday.

"It was good," Banks said. "I felt like we connected very well. I was able to show them what I know about the game of football and they got information from me about my personal life."

Banks played left tackle in college, but there's debate about which position he'll play in the NFL. Some teams view him more as a guard, and the 49ers could be one of those teams.

"They asked me if I'd be willing to play any position on the line," Banks said. "Of course, my answer was definitely yes."

Banks my not be on the board when the 49ers are on the clock. But if he is and they take him, they could play him at left guard during his rookie season and move him to right tackle in 2026 when Colton McKivitz is a free agent.

No matter what position Banks plays, he will be an excellent blocker on running plays and screens.

"I'm great in space," Banks said. "I can run. I'm willing to run through anybody's face who's in front of me. That's the biggest thing for me whether I'm at tackle or I have to play guard."

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

