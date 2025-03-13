All 49ers

The 49ers Select OT Will Campbell with the 11th Pick in New Mock Draft

Campbell is a scary pick.

Grant Cohn

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana State University offensive lineman Will Campbell (OL05) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
The 49ers have neglected their trenches for so long, they probably have to take the best lineman available with the 11th pick.

And that lineman could be LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell according to Athlon Sports' Luke Easterling.

"This offensive line needs immediate upgrades at guard and right tackle, as well as an eventual successor to Trent Williams at left tackle," writes Easterling. "Campbell is an athletic, high-upside prospect who can check all of those boxes."

Campbell is a scary pick. He's very athletic and he has terrific footwork, but he's high-cut and has extremely short arms. So it might be tough for him to win the leverage battle if he moves to guard, and he might have a tough time getting his hands on defensive ends if he stays at offensive tackle.

If the 49ers want an offensive lineman in Round 1, they might be better off taking Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas. Banks has a lower center of gravity, which would allow him to play guard. He also has the length to play tackle.

But the 49ers might not view offensive tackle as an immediate need if Trent Williams is healthy. They might view the defensive line as a bigger need considering they recently cut Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins and Leonard Floyd.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers spend their first- and second-round draft picks on defensive linemen and then draft a guard in Round 3. That's when they took starting right guard Dominick Puni last year, and he turned out well.

