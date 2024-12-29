Three Reasons Why the 49ers Will Lose to the Lions
The 49ers are riding a tow game losing streak into Week 17. They are poised to increase it to three in their matchup with the Lions. Here are three reasons why the 49ers will lose to the Lions.
Motivation
Monday night's matchup has been a game the Lions have most likely circled since the schedule was released. Losing in the NFC Championship game to the 49ers after having a 24-7 lead at halftime was devastating for them. They will want to make amends for that in this game.
It's not a playoff game, so it won't be 100 percent satisfaction, but there will still be a message they want to send. And with the 49ers descending this season, this is a game the Lions can make clear to the 49ers that the NFC runs through them for the foreseeable future and not the 49ers anymore.
Brock Purdy will be uncomfortable
It will be a struggle for Brock Purdy to get into a rhythm against the Lions. Since Week 7, the Lions have blitzed on 41.1 percent of dropbacks, the second-highest rate in the league. The 49ers have allowed pressure on 50.3 percent of blitzes faced, the fifth-highest rate in the league.
They are one of just six teams to allow pressure on more than half of the blitzes they have faced. The 49ers also have a battered offensive line with injured and missing players. Detroit will send the house and not allow Purdy to feel comfortable at any point.
Jared Goff will be comfortable
Purdy will be uncomfortable facing a ton of blitzes, while Jared Goff will be comfortable facing none. Entering Week 17, the 49ers have blitzed at the second-lowest rate in the league this season (18.2 percent), their lowest blitz rate since at least 2018.
When not blitzed this season, Goff has recorded the second-most yards per attempt (8.5) and completed 72.0 percent of his passes (third-highest). He is going to have all day to throw and won't have many issues.
Read more of 49ers on SI