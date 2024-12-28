49ers Injury Report: 3 Key Players Questionable Versus Lions
The 49ers injury report is discouraging heading into Week 17 versus the Lions.
Players who have been ruled out are Aaron Banks (knee), Spencer Burford (calf), Dre Greenlaw (calf), and Robert Beal (ankle). Three of these players aren't a surprise. Banks and Greenlaw have already been ruled out for the season. Burford is a brutal loss because he is the backup to Banks.
The 49ers' offensive line will have a serious patchwork against the Lions. It can get worse with another offensive lineman possibly being inactive for the game. Colton McKivitz (knee), Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle), Tatum Bethune (knee), and Charvarius Ward (personal) are questionable.
McKivitz is nursing a knee injury that kept him out of Friday's and Saturday's practice after having a limited session on Thursday. If McKivitz is inactive, the 49ers will have only two starters on the offensive line that started Week 1. Brock Purdy will be on the run and uncomfortable for this game.
The surprise name on the 49ers injury report is Ward. He is listed as a personal reason, which could stem from the unfortunate passing of his daughter two months ago. Whatever the case, he is entitled to any time off for himself. Rookie Renardo Green would get the start in his place.
Read more of 49ers on SI