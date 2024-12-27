49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir Deserves Pro Bowl Honor
The final phase of the 2025 Pro Bowl voting is currently underway.
This is where the players and coaches will get to give their say after the fans had their turn for the last month. Three players from the 49ers were top vote-getters at their position a few weeks ago. It was George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, and Nick Bosa.
Those three will most likely be named to the 2025 Pro Bowl roster. However, another player from the 49ers needs to be added to it. That player is slot cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. He deserves a Pro Bowl honor for his valiant efforts this season.
Lenoir has easily been one of the best players on the 49ers this season. He's more deserving of a Pro Bowl nod than Bosa. The impact he's had on the defense has been tremendous. The 49ers' defense would've unraveled without Lenoir. His stats back it up as well.
Despite being targeted 74 times, the third-most among slot corners, Lenoir has allowed a passer rating of 67.4 this season (third-lowest, min. 25 targets). Lenoir has allowed 5.7 yards per target, the tenth-fewest among that same group of slot corners.
Hopefully, the players and coaches can vote Lenoir in. He's not a recognizable name for the common fan who is voting for the Pro Bowl. But the players and coaches certainly know of his talent and what he's done this season. If he doesn't, Lenoir will have been robbed of the recognition he deserves.
Read more of 49ers on SI