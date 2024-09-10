Top 5 Standouts from the 49ers' Week 1 Win Over the Jets
What an interesting Week 1 of the NFL Season. The Bengals are losing to the Patriots, Quarterbacks can't throw touchdowns, and hip drop tackles are still a thing, just ask Jauan Jennings. But with all of that, at least we had a good one on Monday Night where the Niners beat the Jets 32-19 in a huge game. With awesome performances from both sides, it's time to break down some of the key players of this game.
1. Jordan Mason
My god, this kid is electric. Jordan Mason put the team on his back yesterday, having 147 rushing yards on 28 carries with a 5.3 yards per average. And who can forget a nice touchdown run where he bobbled the ball for half of it. Christian McCaffrey who? Jordan Mason showed his ability to run between the tackles, a Niners favorite, and his ability to finish the run. This guy was so good, Purdy barely had to throw the ball. He could've handed the ball off 10 more times and nothing would've changed. With questions looming on Christian McCaffrey's health, there should be strong confidence that Jordan Mason is a solution and could be for a few weeks.
2. Jauan Jennings
I'll be honest, last season I didn't think about Jauan Jennings as a weapon, I thought of him as a WR3 that was eh. Then the postseason happened, we all know what happened then. He was amazing, had great routes, nice elusiveness, and great hands. He even threw a touchdown in the Super Bowl. After all of that, I still convinced myself that it was a fluke and that he was only efficient because of Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel had all the attention. I don't know if Jennings is a telepath or something, but it feels like he heard my thoughts and told me to shut it. He had 5 targets and 5 catches with 64 yards, leading the team in reception yards. In a team full of high-paid players, Jennings is that receiver who is willing to get dirty. He'll fight for those extra yards and will run some crisp routes to make space. And on top of that, he took a really bad hip-drop tackle that sidelined him. But he got back up and kept playing. How can you not love this guy? So with all of that, I would like to formally apologize to Mr. Jennings. You are a legitimate weapon on any team, and I'm glad you're on this one.
3. Fred Warner
Fred Warner is the best middle linebacker in the league today, and yesterday he proved it. Warner got a 92.6 defensive rating from PFF, the highest score given to any Linebacker in Week 1 this season. On top of that, he managed to hold down the Jets run game by clogging the gaps and having a huge punch-out fumble on Breece Hall. Warner's ability to help stop the run made this game for the Niners. Since Hall wasn't on a roll, they had to rely on the pass game which was ideal for Nick Sorensen's first game as defensive coordinator. Fred Warner just makes everyone on the Niners jobs easier and will continue to lead this team to the playoffs.
4. Dominick Puni
Dominick Puni might've been the steal of this draft. The Niners grabbed him in the 3rd round, and after a great training camp he earned the starting Right Guard spot, and he proved that he earned it. Puni earned Top 20 run and pass block grades according to PFF, and if the stat test isn't enough he also passed the eye test. He allowed only one pressure and played the most snaps on the team. As long as he stays healthy, he can be an anchor on this offensive line.
5. Haason Reddick
The downfall for the Jets was allowing 8 straight scoring drives to the 49ers. No that's not a typo, this "amazing" Jets defense allowed 8 straight scoring drives, and I know Haason Reddick isn't a run specialist but he certainly made a difference. If Reddick had played maybe their defense would've looked different and been stronger, but his absence took all of that away. Without Reddick this defense was weak and couldn't get off the field. Jets fans, I'd start praying he gets his money fast because if he doesn't this defense won't look like what Rodgers was promised.