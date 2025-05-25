All 49ers

What Brock Purdy Learned From his Contract Negotiations

Going through negotiations for his contract extension was a valuable lesson for Brock Purdy.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

In only three years, Brock Purdy has experienced a lot as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.

But the one thing he had yet to experience was the challenges of a negotiation for a contract extension. It is probably the most difficult challenge for any player because it is the 49ers.

They never make any contract negotiation easy, which is why it drags on through training camp. Thankfully, the 49ers bucked that trend this offseason by getting it done with Purdy, George Kittle, and Fred Warner.

Even though his negotiations didn't take a long time, Purdy was able to take away a valuable lesson from them.

"Something that I learned throughout the process is, even though we're going through this business side of things, how can I still be present in the locker room and love on these guys and build trust and character within the whole organization even though this contract negotiation thing is going on," Purdy said.

"I didn't want to lose who I was throughout all the process. I feel like you've seen stories and things around the league at times where people can act uncharacteristically because they might be hearing some things, but for me, what I've learned is it is a business, but that doesn't mean I have to change. I can continue to be who I am and stay true to that and have faith that it'll get done.”

Purdy was a class act through his contract negotiations and would've maintained that had his extension not been finalized before OTAs or training camp.

It's an indicator that he wasn't going to hold out. I think experiencing how Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams went about it last year showed him how he didn't want to be.

Purdy wasn't going to act like a teenager and unfollow the team on social media, or send subliminal messages through it either.

Once he got into it, he felt the same and didn't want to forcefully change either. He had faith in himself, his agent, and the 49ers. Even if things took a turn, he wasn't going to act out.

He wasn't going to take it personally like how Aiyuk and others have in the past. It wouldn't be surprising if the 49ers were to admit that Purdy's negotiations were the easiest they've undergone.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News