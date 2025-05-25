What Brock Purdy Learned From his Contract Negotiations
In only three years, Brock Purdy has experienced a lot as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.
But the one thing he had yet to experience was the challenges of a negotiation for a contract extension. It is probably the most difficult challenge for any player because it is the 49ers.
They never make any contract negotiation easy, which is why it drags on through training camp. Thankfully, the 49ers bucked that trend this offseason by getting it done with Purdy, George Kittle, and Fred Warner.
Even though his negotiations didn't take a long time, Purdy was able to take away a valuable lesson from them.
"Something that I learned throughout the process is, even though we're going through this business side of things, how can I still be present in the locker room and love on these guys and build trust and character within the whole organization even though this contract negotiation thing is going on," Purdy said.
"I didn't want to lose who I was throughout all the process. I feel like you've seen stories and things around the league at times where people can act uncharacteristically because they might be hearing some things, but for me, what I've learned is it is a business, but that doesn't mean I have to change. I can continue to be who I am and stay true to that and have faith that it'll get done.”
Purdy was a class act through his contract negotiations and would've maintained that had his extension not been finalized before OTAs or training camp.
It's an indicator that he wasn't going to hold out. I think experiencing how Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams went about it last year showed him how he didn't want to be.
Purdy wasn't going to act like a teenager and unfollow the team on social media, or send subliminal messages through it either.
Once he got into it, he felt the same and didn't want to forcefully change either. He had faith in himself, his agent, and the 49ers. Even if things took a turn, he wasn't going to act out.
He wasn't going to take it personally like how Aiyuk and others have in the past. It wouldn't be surprising if the 49ers were to admit that Purdy's negotiations were the easiest they've undergone.