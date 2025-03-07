All 49ers

What the 49ers Will do With RB Jordan Mason

A decision on what the 49ers will do with restricted free agent Jordan Mason will take place soon. Here is what will possibly occur.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) carries the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) carries the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

March 11 is the deadline for the 49ers to decide on what they will do with restricted free agent Jordan Mason.

His restricted status means the 49ers have three options to elect on potentially retaining him. The first option is by placing a first-round tender on him at $7.4 million.

The second option is placing a second-round tender at $5.3 million. Lastly, they can utilize the "right of first refusal" at $3.2 million. Or, they can let him walk without doing anything.

A first-round tender will not occur. No team is going to forfeit a first-round pick to sign Mason, and the 49ers aren't going to settle on paying him $7.4 million either.

Placing a second-round tender on him might be feasible. No one will surrender a second rounder for him, but that's still too steep of a cost to pay him at $5.3 million.

So, the only real options the 49ers have here are the right of first refusal at $3.2 million or let him walk. This option will not garner the 49ers any draft picks.

If a team wants to sign Mason, they will have to match the $3.2 million and give the 49ers a chance at upping their offer.

It wouldn't be a bad investment to keep Mason at that number. They know he's an excellent running back and can fill in if Christian McCaffrey gets injured again.

Still, the 49ers probably won't feel comfortable at that number given the money already invested on McCaffrey. This offseason is a financial pullback for the 49ers, so I could see Mason walking.

I think that will be the likeliest scenario for the 49ers. They already have Isaac Guerendo on board. All they need is another running back to fill in as the third player.

Mason is a luxury they cannot afford no matter how much they want him back. At least he will get a deserved starting role on another team and thrive if he walks.

Read more

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News