Where Things Stand Between the 49ers and Dre Greenlaw
Of all the impending free agents on the 49ers, it is Dre Greenlaw who should be the top priority to re-sign.
The 49ers are extremely thin at linebacker, so losing him will sting. Plus, replacing Greenlaw's influencing energy will be irreplaceable. He may have only played one-half and four snaps of football, but in that short span he showed why he's valuable.
On Wednesday, General Manager John Lynch provided an update where things stand between the 49ers and Greenlaw ahead of free agency.
"We're very interested in having Dre back," said Lynch. "Dre should go out and see what's out there and we know where we have to be. You know how highly we think of Dre and we'd love to have him back."
Well, that's not instilling confidence in Greenlaw's return. It sounds like Lynch is acknowledging the 49ers might not be able to bring back Greenlaw. The 49ers might not want to pay Greenlaw a lot since he couldn't stay on the field last season.
However, Greenlaw increased his value despite it being limited action. He showed zero regression in his return to the field. His inability to finish the season can be chalked up as returning a little too soon.
There are going to be teams in free agency who are willing to view it the same way when it comes to Greenlaw's health. He's at least worth the risk. Again, his debut raised the levels of the players around him.
The 49ers will not be able to replace that with anyone else in free agency or the draft. It's best if they roll the dice with him and bring him back even if it is an overpay. Even Robert Saleh wants Greenlaw back.
"Hopefully that's not the case," said Lynch on Greenlaw reaching free agency. "Hopefully we come to an agreement. We've been having talks so we'll see. See if we can progress that."
Unfortunately, I have little faith in Greenlaw returning. He knows what is out there. The market is going to raise his value with offers from multiple teams. Once he reaches free agency, he will be as good as gone from the 49ers.