Who Will Emerge as the 49ers' No. 3 Cornerback?
The 49ers have been searching unsuccessfully for a no. 3 cornerback since Jimmie Ward left.
Ward was the nickelback in 2022. Then he signed with the Houston Texans in 2023 and, to replace him, the 49ers signed Isaiah Oliver who got benched at halftime of his first game with the 49ers. Then Ambry Thomas became the no. 3 cornerback -- he played outside in the nickel defense while Deommodore Lenoir moved to the slot. Then Thomas get benched midseason for Logan Ryan, who was retired when the 49ers signed him. Then Ryan gave up the game-losing touchdown catch in the Super Bowl, so he's gone.
Now the 49ers have no idea who their no. 3 cornerback is.
It might be Thomas, although he has lost that job more times than one can count. It might be veteran cornerback Isaac Yiadom, whom the 49ers signed this offseason. Yiadom is coming off a solid season as the Saints no. 3 cornerback, but it was the first solid season he's had in the NFL and he's 28. It's possible he's the next Isaiah Oliver.
Assuming Yiadom reverts to the player he always has been, the 49ers' best option to be the no. 3 cornerback might be rookie Renardo Green. Green played nickelback in OTAs and minicamp and broke up lots of passes -- he was one of the most active players in the secondary. He might commit some penalties early in his career, but he won't give up much separation.
So even if Green isn't the no. 3 cornerback to start the season, he might get the job by halftime of Week 1.