Will 2025 be the Final Season of 49ers LT Trent Williams' Career?
Trent Williams is an elite left tackle, but it's unclear how much longer the 49ers can count on him to play.
Every season since he got traded to the 49ers in 2020, he has missed multiple games with an ankle injury. Last season, he missed seven games with a high-ankle sprain. And when he doesn't play, the 49ers are just 4-12 without him. That's why the 49ers are so reluctant to find a replacement.
Still, he could decide to retire at any time. Fortuntely for them, CBS Sports does not expect Williams to retire after this upcoming season.
"Trent Williams is a sure-fire Hall of Famer whenever he's up for consideration, but he keeps laughing at Father Time," writes CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan. "He's set to turn 37 years old before the start of the 2025 season, which would be his 15th in the NFL. Despite being so long in the tooth, he's widely considered one of, if not the best, left tackles in the game today. Williams did miss a chunk of last season, however, as he was limited to just 10 games due to an ankle injury. If the injury bug continues to bite him in 2025, that could be the precursor to him finally hanging it up.
"Beyond that, however, Williams doesn't seem to have eyes for retirement anytime soon, saying recently, 'I would love to play until I'm 40.' So while it's entirely possible this could be his final season, we'll take him at his word that he's sticking around beyond 2025."
I wouldn't be so quick to take Williams at his word. This is business.
Next season will be the final one on Williams' contract, and his salary cap number will be nearly $39 million. That means the 49ers will want to restructure his deal, and Williams will want an extension. If he doesn't get one, he just might retire.
So 2025 very well could be the final season of Williams' career. Stay tuned.