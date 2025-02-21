All 49ers

Will Dre Greenlaw Sign a One-Year Prove-It Deal with the 49ers?

Dre Greenlaw is coming off a season in which he played just 34 snaps after tearing his Achilles in last year's Super Bowl. In addition, he'll turn 28 in May. So his best days probably are behind him.

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) walk off the field after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) walk off the field after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The 49ers have to figure out what to do at weakside linebacker.

That's why The NFL Network thinks Greenlaw could be one of the biggest bargains on the market this offseason.

"Greenlaw will probably have to take a one-year prove-it deal after an Achilles injury suffered in Super Bowl LVIII last February wiped out most of his 2024 season -- and then when he did return, in Week 15, he made two starts before suffering a calf injury that landed him on injured reserve," writes NFL Network analyst Kevin Patra.

"A short-term agreement is probably smart for all parties, allowing Greenlaw to hit the market again next year while keeping his team safe in case he can't bounce back. But I'm betting he does; I'm betting on the difference-maker Greenlaw previously proved to be on the gridiron. In one half of football in 2024, he showed how much better the 49ers defense was when he was active.

"He's still 27 years old, and I'd be willing to roll the dice on a return to form in 2025."

It's great that Patra is willing to roll the dice on Greenlaw, but I'm not sure the 49ers will be. It's possible they'll want to sign someone younger, healthier and more expensive such as Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton.

It's also possible that other teams will offer Greenlaw multi-year deals and the 49ers won't offer him anything more than a one-year prove-it deal. In that case, he would leave.

I still think it's likely that Greenlaw has played his final down with the 49ers.

Stay tuned.

