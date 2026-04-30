49ers Expert Reveals the Truth About Their 2026 Draft Selections
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The San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 draft picks have received a lot of heat from a lot of NFL pundits.
The front office went from having six picks to a possible eight after a series of trades, adding two offensive linemen, a cornerback, a linebacker, a defensive tackle, an edge rusher, a running back, and a wide receiver to the roster.
The 49ers still have holes on their roster
And let's be honest, most of those picks weren't needed. They didn't address their core needs.
“Who will the 49ers start at left guard and safety?" stated ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
"The Niners prefer to use their most valuable draft capital on premium positions such as the defensive line and wide receiver, but this year was challenging based on where they were drafting.
"Safety and left guard were the positions in obvious need of starting-caliber players, but the 49ers didn't address the offensive line until late in the fourth round and didn't select a safety, indicating they're OK with the players in place and/or going to keep an eye out for options on the open market.
"Perhaps some of their in-house options will emerge to solidify those spots, but the Niners are more likely to have competitions that linger into training camp and, perhaps, beyond.”
Again, it simply reinforces the idea that San Francisco front office isn’t overly concerned with finding Day 1 starters at positions of need, instead believing that cheaper alternatives who can compete for roster spots are the better path forward.
At safety, there were ample picks available in every round that the 49ers were involved in, yet no player was selected. As a result, the lack of talent and depth at the position could force the team to rely on undrafted free agents to fill the gap.
The offensive line was a major reason the 49ers’ season ended so abruptly against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round last year.
The game exposed significant weaknesses up front and highlighted the urgent need for improvement in protecting Brock Purdy, an area that Kyle Shanahan has seemingly neglected year after year.
But that’s to be expected when the San Francisco front office is committing a huge sum of money to Trent Williams over the next two years instead of strengthening the unit as a whole.
It’s a significant gamble, especially given the uncertainty around whether he can continue performing as one of the league’s most reliable and well-rounded offensive tackles.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal