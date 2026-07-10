49ers' Unexpected Cornerback Competition Matters More Than Anyone Thinks

It’s evident that the San Francisco 49ers will be holding a cornerback competition when training camp begins.

Renardo Green isn’t guaranteed a starting role after the 49ers added a few players there. Kyle Shanahan also made some comments earlier in the offseason that would indicate they want Green to improve.

And what better way to get the best out of him than by putting his starting job on the line? It’s an unexpected competition that he should win, but it’s also a very important one. This matters more than anyone thinks.

Why it’s a crucial competition

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) makes a touchdown catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Green were to lose in this competition, which would mean he is underwhelming in training camp and in the preseason, then he will end up expendable. The 49ers may trade him.

He was a rumored trade candidate earlier in the offseason, which didn’t make sense at that time. However, with several players the 49ers can turn to, like rookie Ephesians Prysock, they can send Green packing.

Prysock is the player with the best chance to dethrone Green, and one whom the 49ers should want to win the competition if Green disappoints. Prysock has exceptional physical skills.

He gives the 49ers a new weapon to use against bigger and taller receivers. They don’t have another talented corner like him. Plus, he’s under contract for the next few years. They won’t have to worry about his spot for a while.

Now, maybe the 49ers want to keep Green. But I’d argue they’ll be in an awkward scenario keeping him after a rookie took his spot. They’d be better off trading him to avoid any weirdness.

Should Prysock win, it also means the 49ers will know where offenses will target them. He’s too tempting for offenses not to attack. Either the 49ers will be glad with the results or live through a nightmare by having a rookie start.

There’s quite a lot on the line for the starting cornerback spot opposite Deommodore Lenoir. Prysock winning the battle means Green will likely be traded, and also changes the defense’s trajectory.

With that said, I’d be surprised if Green gets beat out. Last year, he was disappointing, but I think he’ll use the hard coaching as fuel to bounce back to the promising player he displayed in 2024.

Otherwise, the 49ers will be in a very intriguing situation at cornerback.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.