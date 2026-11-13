Why 49ers QB Mac Jones is So Glad the NFL Trade Deadline is Over

One of the key stories from the trade deadline is that backup San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones is still on their roster.

Jones is in the second and final year of his contract, yet despite incessant rumors about his departure from San Francisco, he's still here. That's likely because the front office won't let him go for anything less than a Day 1 or second-round draft pick.

With Jones set to back up Brock Purdy for the remainder of his contract, he admitted that he had an inkling that a potential departure was on the horizon.

“I figured something was going on,” Jones told NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday. “I mean, when everyone starts talking about it, I guess you have to eventually think something was going on.

“The whole offseason, that’s all you hear about,” he said. “And you know, if one guy gets hurt, I’m one of the first names that comes up. That’s great. But, also, I like the situation I’m in."

Jones acknowledged that he can now maintain his approach and work ethic, knowing that he remains with the team.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm not taking anything for granted, and I know that at some point this year, if I'm needed, I'll be ready and I'm going to go sling it," he stated.

“I’m just grateful for that and knowing that my time will come when God wants it to happen. And right now I'm in that waiting-slash-preparing phase and supporting phase with Brock. I’m going to do whatever I can to help him get ready.

"I just really want to keep winning and not be a distraction. I'm glad that the trade deadline is over."

Despite rumors that have circulated for the better part of a year, Jones has, to his credit, once again stated that his full focus is fulfilling his contract with the 49ers.

“No, no, no,” Jones said. “I like it here. To be honest, I'm treating it like I just got traded here today. So I'm going to continue to prove that I can play and be here when I'm needed.

“There's always speculation at the trade deadline, and to be talked about is good. But, obviously, it's over and I'm really happy to be here. It would be one thing if I were on a team I didn't want to be on.”

The 49ers should provide him with an extension in the offseason, with Jones hinting at what a new one could look like: “What's the price tag on that?” Jones asked. “To me, it's multiple millions of dollars to have fun and be on a winning team because I've been on the other side of that, too, when you're not really having fun and you're not winning.”