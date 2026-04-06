3 Reasons Why the 49ers are Super Bowl Contenders
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The San Francisco 49ers’ 2025 season could be seen as one of Kyle Shanahan’s best coaching performances.
Injuries to practically every starter occurred throughout the year, yet he still managed to guide the 49ers to the divisional round of the playoffs and within one victory of clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
So heading into 2026, after what appears to be a solid free-agency period, why shouldn’t the 49ers feel optimistic about putting themselves back in the mix as true Super Bowl contenders?
Below are three reasons why the 49ers are Super Bowl contenders.
Mike Evans signing carries huge potential
The 49ers front office made a strong statement by securing Mike Evans for less money than what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly offered him.
Aside from 2025, when injuries led to the worst season of his career, Evans recorded 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, so the possibilities in Shanahan’s offense are enormous.
With Evans joining Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy, the 49ers suddenly have plenty to be excited about offensively. They all need to stay healthy.
Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are back
The new season will see Fred Warner and Nick Bosa back in action, two of San Francisco's biggest leaders on defense.
Bosa is reportedly progressing well in his rehab, and John Lynch has said he should be ready for training camp after suffering an ACL tear in Week 3 last September.
Warner is also expected to return after nearly completing a miraculous recovery from the season-ending injury he sustained in Week 6, which could have allowed him to play in the NFC Championship Game had the 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks.
Both names coming back will be huge for the franchise due to their leadership and game-changing ability on defense, which could transform the 49ers into contenders once again.
No big-name left the 49ers this offseason
Lastly, what makes the 49ers very plausible Super Bowl contenders is that they did not lose any significant players in free agency.
Instead, they strengthened several key areas while keeping the vast majority of their core intact. If the 2025 season proved anything, it is how Shanahan and Lynch have built a close-knit environment and culture within the organization, something that remains an underrated aspect of their success in free agency.
The roster buys into what the organization is building. The City by the Bay could have a real shot this season, so write them off at your peril.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal