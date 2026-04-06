3 Reasons Why the 49ers are Super Bowl Contenders

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2025 season could be seen as one of Kyle Shanahan’s best coaching performances.

Injuries to practically every starter occurred throughout the year, yet he still managed to guide the 49ers to the divisional round of the playoffs and within one victory of clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

So heading into 2026, after what appears to be a solid free-agency period, why shouldn’t the 49ers feel optimistic about putting themselves back in the mix as true Super Bowl contenders?

Below are three reasons why the 49ers are Super Bowl contenders.

Mike Evans signing carries huge potential

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The 49ers front office made a strong statement by securing Mike Evans for less money than what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly offered him.

Aside from 2025, when injuries led to the worst season of his career, Evans recorded 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, so the possibilities in Shanahan’s offense are enormous.

With Evans joining Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy, the 49ers suddenly have plenty to be excited about offensively. They all need to stay healthy.

Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are back

Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (left) talks with defensive end Nick Bosa (right) during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The new season will see Fred Warner and Nick Bosa back in action, two of San Francisco's biggest leaders on defense.

Bosa is reportedly progressing well in his rehab, and John Lynch has said he should be ready for training camp after suffering an ACL tear in Week 3 last September.

Warner is also expected to return after nearly completing a miraculous recovery from the season-ending injury he sustained in Week 6, which could have allowed him to play in the NFC Championship Game had the 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks.

Both names coming back will be huge for the franchise due to their leadership and game-changing ability on defense, which could transform the 49ers into contenders once again.

No big-name left the 49ers this offseason

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) and general manager John Lynch watch their team work out during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Lastly, what makes the 49ers very plausible Super Bowl contenders is that they did not lose any significant players in free agency.

Instead, they strengthened several key areas while keeping the vast majority of their core intact. If the 2025 season proved anything, it is how Shanahan and Lynch have built a close-knit environment and culture within the organization, something that remains an underrated aspect of their success in free agency.

The roster buys into what the organization is building. The City by the Bay could have a real shot this season, so write them off at your peril.