Why the 49ers trading Mac Jones this offseason would be a huge mistake
Mac Jones has been the subject of trade rumors, with heavy speculation linking him to a potential move at the end of the season.
The former first-rounder joined the 49ers in March during the offseason after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The front office made one of their best moves of the season, signing him to a two-year deal worth $7 million.
Of course, the move was initially intended for him to serve as a backup to quarterback Brock Purdy, but few could have predicted his level of involvement this season.
He's 5-3 as a starter, but his highlight was the 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Here's what the 49ers should do
The 49ers are now known as a team that nurtures backup quarterbacks before they go on to establish themselves as franchise starters elsewhere.
To Jones’ credit, he understood and openly acknowledged the role he signed up for when joining the 49ers. He was always going to serve as Purdy’s backup, but he’s appeared in nine games this season and has put up by far the best numbers of his NFL career.
His completion percentages and passer ratings are at all-time highs, and he’s shown that he can produce even when there are minimal options on offense, with the franchise up against it due to injuries.
That covers only a small portion of the tape from this period when he stepped up. Beyond the stats and numbers, he’s shown grit and toughness, playing through injuries of his own over multiple weeks.
When inevitable offers arrive in the offseason, the 49ers should try to keep him at all costs. If he were to leave before his contract ends, the front office should only grudgingly accept a trade in exchange for a first- or second-round pick. Without question, Jones' value in the market will be at an all-time high.
With a contract of up to $7 million, he’s one of the league’s biggest bargains. He knows the offense, fits well within the team culture, and given the 49ers’ frequent injury struggles, it’s clear he can step up whenever needed.
"I feel like we have the right guys," Jones said previously. "I've just been really fortunate to be here this year, and I want to just try and find ways to win games for us. That's all I'm here to do, and the future will take care of itself."
Keep him at all costs. It makes sense.