49ers could continue adding pass rushers even after Keion White trade
The San Francisco 49ers' edge rusher depth chart was so thin that they had to do something. So, it is no shock that they pulled off a trade for Keion White. However, not long after acquiring White, they also added Clelin Ferrell. Considering where the 49ers' depth currently sits, they still may not be done acquiring edge rushers, too.
San Francisco 49ers may remain active after Keion White trade
Nick Bosa is out for the year, Bryce Huff will miss at least a couple more games, Yetur Gross-Matos has been injured all season, and now Sam Okuayinonu has a questionable ankle injury. The only healthy rusher from their top five is rookie Mykel Williams.
They cannot put this all on a rookie, and they cannot fill out the unit with practice squad candidates, so adding more to the room is not out of the question.
When you look at White and Ferrell, they both have a similar body type and role. You could argue that both of them were signed in the hopes of filling one role, and the 49ers do not care which of the two steps up to do it.
For the most part, that role will be defending the run on early downs, then sliding inside to rush the passer on obvious passing situations. These moves appear to direct reactions to Okuayinonu and Gross-Matos not getting healthier any time soon.
Both can assume that role, and Okuayinonu has essentially replaced Gross-Matos in this area. With both down, they needed somebody to step into the role.
However, when the 49ers' defense was at its best, they would play Williams and Gross-Matos inside with Nick Bosa and Bryce Huff rushing outside.
With Ferrell and White, they may have to push Williams into the Bosa role. However, they still need a Huff-like speed rusher. Right now, that would be Robert Beal. If they think Huff will not be back soon, they could acquire a speed rusher. Will McDonald would be an excellent fit, depending on cost.
Even if they like Beal or think Huff will be back soon, they could add a pass rusher, someone like Jermaine Johnson, who would rush from the edge. If the 49ers can get to the home stretch and have Williams and White inside, with Huff and someone they added at the deadline, it would be much improved from the rush that got torn apart by the Houston Texans.
Adding White only cost the team a pick swap, so they still have every pick that they thought about trading before the move. Every possible acquisition should still be on the table as the team views White as a small help, but not a solution to the pressure problem.