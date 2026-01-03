5 49ers who need to step up to beat the Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers have one game for a chance to clinch the one-seed. It is all that any team can ask for to start the season. If the 49ers want to lock down the one seed, which players need to step up?

Spencer Burford

The Seahawks' front four is dangerous, and that is led by second-year breakout Byron Murphy and long-standing veteran Leonard Williams. They are going beat up the interior all game. Burford has done well since being asked to play left guard, but he has not faced anyone quite like these two. It is going to be a big matchup.

Deommodore Lenoir

Lenoir asked to follow Jaxon Smith-Njigba this week. Based on how the Robert Saleh defense works, it is unlikely they will be asking him to do that often, but you can bet that Smith-Njigba heard Lenoir call him out, and any time he gets matched up with him, the Seahawks may test it to prove that he can beat him.

Lenoir has not been as good this year as he has in the past, so this could be a bad matchup for him.

Tatum Bethune

Bethune returned to the lineup against the Chicago Bears and was not quite playing with the same tenacity as he was before his injury. This is not the time to play passive, and if the 49ers do not trust him, they will have to look into playing Eric Kendricks.

The run defense starts with him making plays in the backfield, and San Francisco needs him to play with his hair on fire.

Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy is the hottest quarterback in the NFL, but few defenses have been as shut down as the Seattle Seahawks, and that has been going on all season. While Purdy played well, the Titans, Colts, and Bears are not the defenses that are striking fear into teams.

If Purdy performs well against Seattle, you can assume he will be going on a tear in the playoffs. If he struggles, you have to wonder if San Francisco can win in the big games.

Bryce Huff

Seattle is going to be missing their left tackle, Charles Cross. That leaves a massive chance for Bryce Huff, who has not been nearly as good since Mykel Williams left the lineup. They are asking him to do more on run downs, and that is not his game.

Still, if he can squeeze out one more sack, it could be the difference in a week off and no more travel. What does Huff have in the tank?

