What 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw Learned While With the Broncos

On his return with the San Francisco 49ers, it wouldn't be surprising if Dre Greenlaw remains with the franchise for the rest of his career.

After the 2024 season, Greenlaw left the 49ers for the Denver Broncos after San Francisco failed to re-sign him. It didn't work out, so in free agency, the 49ers presented him with a one-year, $7.5 million deal that could ultimately be one of the best deals they make this offseason.

Why Dre Greenlaw is glad to be back in red and gold

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) tackle Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Now that he's back with the 49ers, Greenlaw admitted the year away made him want to come back because he missed the team's culture.

"Just an unbelievable feeling [to be back], just missing the guys, missing the organization, missing just everybody, all the workers in the organization, the coaches. It's just a sense of feeling like home," shared Greenlaw with reporters.

"It gives you a different perspective on how much the building really means, how much the people inside the building mean to you, how much that passion you play for isn't just for the love of the game, but it's for the love of the building, as well.

"So, it just gives you a little bit of reality and just, okay, why do you play the game of football?

"Even when I was gone, I knew that San Fran was still going to have the capability of getting to the playoffs, getting to the Super Bowl, whatever is in store for them," Greenlaw added.

"And that's just because of the guys that's on the team. You've got the best leadership, just a great quality of guys here. You don't get that too many places."

One of the biggest talking points of Greenlaw’s return is his reunion with linebacker Fred Warner, with whom he formed one of, if not the best, linebacker duos in the league before Greenlaw’s departure.

"It just feels like normal," Greenlaw said on the reunion. "I mean, just to be beside a guy like Fred, just always locked in, just his love for the game, it just radiates throughout the whole team.

"His leadership and his voice, that's the main thing. He's the voice on the defense, and you got somebody like that, just confident right next to you, it just kind of settles you down. So, it just feels like normal."

Greenlaw's contribution this season remains to be seen, but at least you know he will give it his all to impress.