What Happens If the 49ers Trade Down? Mapping Every Realistic Scenario

The San Francisco 49ers could go a lot of different directions in the 2026 NFL draft, but one of the best might be trading down. The reason this strategy is only discussed so often is that it is unlikely to happen, though. Sitting at pick 27, there are a few players that teams must get up and get at that stage of the draft.

The only real option in this draft class is quarterback Ty Simpson. Desperation for a quarterback could make teams jump back into the first round to take him.

Who could trade up with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2026 NFL draft?

However, there are only two teams that appear to be interested at this stage. The New York Jets, who pick 33rd, and the Arizona Cardinals, who pick 34th, are both without a legitimate long-term option. Both could use a quick jump up to secure their signal caller, lock him into a better contract, and ensure the other team does not take him.

The question is what this would cost.

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The New York Giants moved up from 34th overall to the 25th overall pick just last year. It cost them the 99th pick and an additional third-round pick in 2026 to make the deal happen. This could be a strong framework for the 49ers, considering it is nearly the exact same range.

The Jets hold the 103rd pick, and the Cardinals pick 104th. Those, plus a future pick or another day three pick in this draft is likely what could get the job done.

For the 49ers, the decision makes a lot of sense. They are in a spot where guard and edge are their big needs, but both could be reached if they stay in the pick at 27. If they trade back, they might be able to get the same player they targeted at 27, plus pick up an early fourth-rounder and another pick to fill some needs with depth.

The question will be about how bad the Cardinals or Jets want this because San Francisco will be willing.

Another less likely trade chance is at pic 58. The 49ers pick 58th and not again until 127. Getting 103 or 104 helps bridge that gap, but also if the 49ers could move back from 58 a few spots and grab another pick between 58 and 127, they could be in a great spot.