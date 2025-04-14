2025 NFL Mock Draft sends Chicago Bears thundering offensive weapon in first round
The 2025 NFL Draft officially -- and finally -- kicks off next week, and in this final sprint to the first round, the Chicago Bears are expected to focus on their offense in the first round.
We just don't know what position the first-rounder will come from.
The Bears have just as much of a chance to select an offensive lineman as a tight end and running back. In fact, the only position we know for sure is out of first-round consideration is quarterback.
Most NFL draft fans and analysts have pegged Chicago as a logical landing spot for Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and while it's true that GM Ryan Poles would love for the 2,600-yard rusher to fall to the 10th pick, the odds Jeanty slides past the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 overall remain low.
But that doesn't mean the Bears will be out of the first-round running back market.
In the latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft from Athlon Sports' Doug Farrar, the Bears snag a thundering between-the-tackles runner in North Carolina's Omarion Hampton.
"If you want a back who can take advantage of a vastly improved interior line, consider this: Last season, Omarion Hampton led all backs in college football with 977 yards and 603 yards after contact on runs charted up the middle, or to the inside either left or right," Farrar wrote. "We also know that Ben Johnson loves him some outside zone — only the Atlanta Falcons ran more of it in 2024 than Johnson's Lions. Well, last season, Hampton ran outside zone 55 times for 364 yards, 200 yards after contact, and two touchdowns."
While this pick may seem like a shock, it isn't. Hampton will be a first-rounder; it's simply a matter of how high he gets selected at this point.
The Bears could be one of the surprise teams that select him early in Round 1 because, well, why not? If Poles isn't sold on Will Campbell (OT, LSU) playing left tackle in the NFL, he'd likely pass on him. And if he does, the most immediate and impactful contributor Chicago could add at the 10th pick might be Hampton.
Sidenote: Campbell gets selected one pick later in this mock draft, No. 11 overall, to the San Francisco 49ers.
Hampton would be a lot of fun in Chicago. He's the anti-D'Andre Swift, who far too often runs laterally and is dragged to the ground on first contact. Hampton, meanwhile, is a freight train who'd bring an attitude back to the Bears' rushing attack.
In 2024, Omarion Hampton totaled 281 carries for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns, a stat line that's even more remarkable considering the departure of QB Drake Maye put the focus of opposing defenses squarely on Hampton. He managed the same yards per carry average (5.9) and touchdown total in life without Maye as he did with him.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —