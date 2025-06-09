92 days until Bears 2025 season: Is Daniel Hardy primed for a breakout year?
Since being in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, defensive end Daniel Hardy hasn't seen much playing time, appearing in just six games for the LA Rams as a rookie before being waived in 2023. But after a stellar 2024 preseason for the Chicago Bears, Hardy made the 53-man roster and proved to be a reliable special-teams contributor throughout the season.
But his upside as a defensive end seems limited, especially with players like Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Austin Booker ahead of him. Even with more experience under his belt, Hardy is unlikely to see significant playing time on the D-line.
It's why head coach Ben Johnson thinks that a position change might be the best thing for him. Early in OTAs last month, Johnson said during a press conference that Hardy would be practicing with the linebackers a little during the spring and training camp. Johnson wants to maximize Hardy's skill set and find out where he's best utilized.
This wouldn't be anything new for Hardy. In college, Hardy played linebacker for Montana State until his final year in 2021, when he was switched to defensive end. He looked good in this position at that level, but that clearly hasn't translated to the NFL. It makes sense, then, to give him a look at his old position and see if there's more potential there.
In addition, the Bears have more of a need at linebacker than at defensive end. Tremaine Edmunds has yet to live up to the hefty contract he signed in 2023, and fan-favorite Jack Sanborn is now with the Dallas Cowboys. Aside from TJ Edwards, who signed a well-earned extension in April, there's not much upside at that position.
If Hardy can prove to be a valuable contributor as a linebacker, his playing time could increase significantly in 2025.