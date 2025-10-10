Bear Digest

Bears get encouraging injury news on 3 key players ahead of game vs. Commanders

Safety Jaquan Brisker, offensive tackle Darnell Wright and running back Kyle Monangai all practiced Friday for the Chicago Bears ahead of Monday night's game at Washington.

Richie Whitt

The Chicago Bears got some encouraging injury news on Friday as a couple of key players returned to practice ahead of Monday night's game at the Washington Commanders.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, running back Kyle Monangai and offensive tackle Darnell Wright were all on the practice field. Cornerback Kyler Gordon, who hasn't played a snap this season because of a hamstring injury suffered in training camp, also practiced in "limited" work.

It was all positive news for head coach Ben Johnson except for defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, who again sat with a knee injury and is now unlikely to play against the Commanders' potent running game led by quarterback Jayden Daniels and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

The key upgrade is Wright. If he was unable to play, the Bears would have to go with second-round rookie Ozzy Trapilo making his first start at right tackle.

Rookie tight end Colston Loveland was the only other player not at full-speed Friday, as he continues to recover from a hip injury that forced him to miss the Bears' last game before the Bye.

Desperate for pass-rush help, the Bears also appear to getting defensive end Austin Booker back from a knee injury that has had him on Injured Reserve all season.

