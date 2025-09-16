Bears' insider suggest radical benching of Grady Jarrett for rookie Shemar Turner
The 2025 draft class provided next to nothing in last week's embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions and Caleb Williams is way off the pace for Ben Johnson's goals for a successful season. But lost in the Chicago Bears' ugly 0-2 start is a defense that is getting gashed on the ground.
Through two weeks the Bears' rush defense is ranked 27th in the NFL, allowing 297 yards in the losses to the Lions and Minnesota Vikings. Some of the problems are created by a line not getting off blocks and plugging gaps in the interior.
In a Monday radio appearance on 670 The Score, Chicago Tribune writing said desperate times call for desperate measures. He says it's time - yes, already - to replace veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett with second-round draft pick Shermar Turner.
“Grady clearly wasn’t at full strength (against the Lions)," Biggs said. "I’m sure Grady wants to be out there. But, you know, you want to develop your young talent.”
The Dallas Cowboys visit Soldier Field Sunday coming off a 40-point performance against the New York Giants in which they rushed for 135 yards, averaged 4.8 yards per attempt and scored two touchdowns. But with starting center Cooper Beebe on the injury list with sprained ankle, Dallas could vulnerable in the middle.
Part of a disappointing draft class led by tight end Colston Loveland and his two catches for 12 yards, Turner has been a healthy scratch the first two weeks. Garrett, 31, has just one solo tackle in two games.