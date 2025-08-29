Bears' offensive line faces challenging 2025 outlook after Micah Parsons trade

18 players had 9 or more sacks last season.#Bears will face half of them this season.



Trey Hendrickson 17.5

Kyle Van Noy 12.5

Jonathan Greenard 12

Micah Parsons 12

TJ Watt 11.5

Dante Fowler 10.5

Odafe Oweh 10

Nick Bosa 9

Dexter Lawrence 9



They get Greenard & Parsons twice now