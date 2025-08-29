Bears' offensive line faces challenging 2025 outlook after Micah Parsons trade
The Chicago Bears made significant strides this offseason in finally repairing an offensive line that has plagued the franchise for years. And it's a good thing they did.
The Green Bay Packers traded for all-world edge rusher Micah Parsons on Thursday, adding another elite pass rusher to the Bears' 2025 schedule.
The Chicago Tribune's Bears insider Brad Biggs shared an ominous breakdown of the edge rushers that Chicago will face this year, and it's a murderer's row. The Bears will line up against half of the NFL's pass rushers who recorded nine or more sacks in 2024:
To sum this up simply? It's... not great.
It's especially bad for a Ben Johnson offense with legitimate questions at left tackle and three new interior starters. Granted, the combination of Joe Thuney (LG), Drew Dalman (C), and Jonah Jackson (RG) is the best interior line the Bears have fielded in years. But as all offensive line purists will attest, it takes time for a new bundle of starters to develop into a cohesive unit.
So, yeah, the Bears have their work cut out for them in 2025 with Micah Parsons joining the fray.
Parsons has recorded at least 12 sacks in each of his first four seasons in the NFL and has undoubtedly established himself as a future Hall of Famer. Sure, the Packers paid up for him (two first-round picks and a truckload of money), but much like when the Bears added Khalil Mack in 2018, Parsons' arrival should boost Green Bay's win total by at least a few games this year.
It's up to the Bears' offensive line to make sure Caleb Williams stays upright after a league-worst 68 sacks surrendered in 2024. And while it's unlikely they'll give up that many again this year, their job just got a whole lot harder.