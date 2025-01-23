Caleb Williams thrilled as Bears tailor offense to his strengths under coach Ben Johnson
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams began his rookie season with as much hype as any player who's ever worn a Bears uniform. And while his 2024 season wasn't a failure by any measure, it wasn't, well, a Jayden Daniels debut.
Too soon?
The good news for Williams is that his 2025 season is already kicking off with a much better vibe. Out is Matt Eberflus and the clown car of offensive coordinators who cycled through Halas Hall in 2024. In is Ben Johnson, the most gifted offensive mind in football, who knows that his success is tied to Caleb's.
Logically, then, Johnson should build his offense around Williams, and he confirmed during Wednesday's introductory press conference that this is exactly what he plans to do.
Williams echoed his head coach's sentiments.
"Obviously he'll throw in some wrinkles of things that he loves and works and things like that," Williams told reporters at Halas Hall. "He told me that it'll be my offense. He's going to build around me, but also, he's going to test me.
"He's going to challenge me in the offseason and things like that to what's worked and what works in the NFL and things he may want me to get better at, but at the end of the day, if that doesn't fit me, if it doesn't work with me, it won't be there — and our personnel overall."
According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Williams said Johnson's approach to building the offense around his strengths is similar to what his college coach, Lincoln Riley, did with him at Oklahoma and USC.
Riley's offense twisted and turned based on his quarterback, which at one time or another included Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Williams.
Each quarterback was different; their strengths varied. Riley got the most out of all of them, Williams included.
One can only imagine how productive the Chicago Bears offense will be with an offense designed for Caleb Williams. The soon-to-be second-year passer threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions under the tutelage of the bumbling Shane Waldron for a good portion of his rookie year.
If he can be that productive with that offensive coordinator in that offense, there's no telling what he'll do in his offense with this head coach.
