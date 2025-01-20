Chicago Bears' pursuit of Mike McCarthy has big red flag everyone is missing
The Chicago Bears rolled out the red carpet for former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy when they interviewed him last week.
The team flew him in on a private jet for a rare first-round, in-person interview to wine and dine him and keep him in town overnight.
He got the star treatment, which looked like a sign of major interest from Ryan Poles and Kevin Warren.
Have you noticed any other teams pursuing McCarthy with the same zeal?
Plenty of reports have connected the Bears and McCarthy, but it doesn't appear that the other teams with head coach openings are quite as interested.
So far, no one has reported any real connection between McCarthy and the head coach openings with the Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars or New York Jets (despite an endorsement from Aaron Rodgers).
The only other team to show any reported interest in McCarthy is the New Orleans Saints.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints are expected to meet with him next week, but ESPN's Josina Anderson said New Orleans doesn't have "urgent interest" in the former Cowboys head coach
Only one team besides the Bears is pursuing McCarthy right now, and even they don't seem to be too eager about it.
It should be a red flag for Poles and Warren that almost every other organization with a head coach opening isn't as keen on one of their top candidates.
Multiple teams are competing for the attention of candidates like Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
But the Bears are the only ones going all out for McCarthy.
Maybe Chicago sees something in him that other teams are missing out on.
Or maybe, the rest of the NFL sees why the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers both decided to let him go.
