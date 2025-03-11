Key Chicago Bears starter praises team's early 2025 NFL free agency moves
The excitement surrounding the Chicago Bears' offseason upgrades isn't reserved just for the fans. Bears players, even key starters, are getting fired up as well.
One of those key Bears players who endorsed GM Ryan Poles' free-agent signings is safety Jaquan Brisker, who took to social media to cheerlead Chicago's offseason.
"Let's make a run then!" Brisker wrote on X. "I love it CHICAGOOOO! Gooooooo!"
Brisker is likely breathing a sigh of relief as well. With his recurring concussion issues, the Bears were seen as potential buyers in the veteran safety market.
Fortunately for Brisker, two safeties connected to Chicago -- Jevon Holland and Ifeatu Melifonwu -- are off the board. And while a few veteran safeties remain unsigned, like Justin Reid and Justin Simmons, it doesn't seem like the Bears are prioritizing the position right now.
That leaves Brisker as the incumbent starter in 2025, assuming he's fully healthy. When he is, he's one of the Chicago Bears' most important players. But his availabily is becoming an issue early in his career.
Brisker has yet to play a full 17-game schedule, appearing in just 35 of 51 games over his three-year career. Last season was especially concerning. Brisker was limited to just five games because of the aforementioned concussion problem.
Brisker, a former second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is one of Ryan Poles' guys; he'll be given every opportunity to prove he can stay healthy.
I’m a big fan of Brisker’s game, and it’s a relief that Chicago isn’t signaling an imminent replacement. If he stays healthy (a big if), the Bears’ defense could see a quietly impactful boost from within in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —