NFL experts give Chicago Bears almost no chance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3
Stop if you've heard this before: NFL experts don't think the Chicago Bears have much of a chance against (insert whoever they're playing!) this week.
The Bears have been underdogs in every game this season, and NFL experts picking those games haven't felt confident enough in Ben Johnson and Chicago's new dawn to go against the grain.
And they've been right.
As Week 3 nears, those same experts are sticking to that theme against the Dallas Cowboys.
According to NFL Pick Watch, 75% of those league insiders are picking the Cowboys to win at Soldier Field.
On paper, the Cowboys should be an easier foe now that Micah Parsons is in Green Bay. But Johnson doesn't see it that way.
Defensive lineman Kenny Clark, who was part of the Cowboys' blockbuster trade with the Packers, is almost equally as concerning for the Bears' offense.
"Anytime he's singled up one-on-one, he can give those interior linemen fits," Johnson said of Clark. "Tremendous amount of respect for that player. He's been a game wrecker in my opinion, shoot, almost every time that one of my offences has gone against him. So, a guy you've got to account for, I'm glad he's out of the division."
While it's true that Clark can wreak havoc, he's not quite the same fear-factor player that Parsons is, especially with the ongoing issues the Bears have at left tackle.
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears offense must do its part to keep up the pace with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense. If not, it'll be a long day for the Bears at Soldier Field, and the experts will once again be proven correct.