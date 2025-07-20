Will D'Andre Swift hold off his competition at Chicago Bears training camp?
Last year this time, Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift was viewed as a potential missing piece to a running game that lacked an explosive home-run hitter. It's why general manager Ryan Poles signed the former Detroit Lion and Philadelphia Eagle to a three-year, $24 million contract in free agency.
Then came the regular season, and Swift had arguably the worst year of his career. He failed to reach 1,000 yards and averaged fewer than four yards per carry for the first time in his career.
It was the kind of season that led to non-stop offseason speculation about whether the Bears would actively try to replace Swift in free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, most mock drafts had the Bears as the most likely landing spot for Ashton Jeanty.
Indeed, Jeanty may have ended up in Chicago had he slid in Round 1. Instead, he was snagged by the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick.
Once Jeanty and second-round target TreVeyon Henderson, were off the board, Poles kicked the running back can down the road; the Bears didn't select a running back until the seventh round: former Rutgers star Kyle Monangai.
With 2025 training camp kicking off in just a few days, it appears Swift has a clear path to the lead-back role once again. But, as Bears fans have become all too accustomed to in recent years, it's fair to expect the unexpected.
Swift must get off to a fast start to make a positive impression on Ben Johnson and the offensive coaching staff. If he struggles, the door to carries will swing wide open for third-year pro Roschon Johnson.
Johnson, who was once described as a potential pillar of the organization, was arguably the most-hyped fourth-round pick in modern team history. A backup for Bijan Robinson at Texas, Johnson was viewed as a player with untapped upside. The hard-charging inside runner was blocked initially as a rookie by Khall Herbert and D'Onta Foreman, and once Swift signed his sizable deal, his odds of becoming a bell cow dropped almost to zero.
Even when Johnson did get his chances last season, he couldn't stay on the field. Concussions became a problem, and he never seemed to be a fit in Shane Waldron's offense. He finished last season with only 55 carries for 150 yards and six touchdowns.
But, like Swift, Johnson will get a fresh start in this coaching staff. If he's ever going to become a feature running back, it'll be in 2025.
And don't overlook Monangai, who might be the biggest threat to Swift. He's the running back who Johnson had the biggest say in bringing to the roster. Sure, he's a seventh-round pick. But that's not because he wasn't worthy of an earlier selection. The NFL Draft can be a bizarre twist of fate for some players, and it was that for Monangai, who should've been selected a few rounds earlier.
Monangai starred at Rutgers, finishing each of his last two seasons as a Scarlet Knight with more than 1,260 rushing yards.
The 5-foot-8, 211-pounder packs a punch behind his pads, and could become a remarkable seventh-round success story.