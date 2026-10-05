Bears' Ascending 'No-Name Defense' Set to Get Even Better With Reinforcements Coming

Don't look now, but the Chicago Bears might have themselves a good defense this season.

After a terrible start to the season in the shootout against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, the Bears have now seen their defense put together three straight fantastic performances.

The unit's latest came in Week 4 on Sunday, when Chicago gave up just 157 yards of total offense to the New York Jets in the 23-12 win. There really was no facet in which the Bears' defense did not thrive.

After the game, head coach Ben Johnson couldn't say enough good things about his "no-name defense," which he says isn't "super flashy," yet is getting the job done.

"You could almost call them the no-name defense at this point," he said. "Nobody's super flashy all over the place, yet they're playing really good football as a collective 11. They're unselfish, sound in their assignments, and just want to do right by their buddy."

"When your eyes are right and alignment is proper, you play good defense. Our physical style of play showed up across all three phases today," Johnson added.

Over their last three games, the Bears have given up just 28 points, which is nine less than they gave up in Week 1.

How's that for a turnaround?

Potential to get better

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears are playing this well on defense lately and the unit isn't even at full strength right now.

Lest we forget, Cam Lewis didn't even play this week, and three players on the PUP list, slot cornerback Kyler Gordon, defensive lineman Shemar Turner and linebacker Noah Sewell are all on the cusp of returning.

Gordon, Sewell and Turner are all eligible to come back this week, and there appears to be at least a decent chance that happens, as Gordon logged three full practices last week and Turner and Sewell managed to turn in a full session on Friday.

How Bears should handle Gordon's return

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) does a back flip as he enters the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The return to be most excited about is Gordon's. The slot corner is one of the better ones in the NFL when he's healthy and playing at his best.

The Bears could put him back into that role upon his return, and that would allow Malik Muhammad to move to the outside, where he was initially slated to play before he was pushed into the slot role with Gordon's injury. Muhammad has been the Bears best cornerback this season by a country mile.

That will lessen the reliance on Tyrique Stevenson, who appeared to get benched in Week 3 after playing just four snaps while the Bears deployed Muhammad on the boundary opposite Jaylon Johnson.

Stevenson was pushed back to the outside role in Week 4 after Lewis was ruled out because of his hip injury, which sent Muhammad back into the slot.

Of course, we mentioned Johnson without noting that the veteran has not played well this season, so Stevenson could potentially push him for a starting job if Johnson doesn't rebound.

As great as everything looks for Dennis Allen's unit right now, the potential is there for Chicago's defense to be even better moving forward.