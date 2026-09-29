Bears' Case Keenum, Who Received Puzzling Week 3 Grade, Mocks PFF After Caleb Williams Drama

The Chicago Bears and Pro Football Focus don't have a great relationship right now.

That's because the outlet provided what was a puzzling grade for quarterback Caleb Williams following the 59-point explosion in Week 1. PFF's grade for the Bears' offense as a whole was lackluster, to say the least, also.

PFF tried to explain the head-scratching mark it gave Williams in the win over the Carolina Panthers, but it simply wasn't good enough to satisfy anyone.

Case Keenum mocks PFF

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After leading the Bears to an incredible upset victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, Williams' backup, Case Keenum, threw a little shade at PFF.

Keenum was talking about the offensive line and noted how the group didn't officially give up a sack, although Keenum did get dropped on one play, but it was negated because of a penalty.

Keenum joked with reporters that PFF will probably count that as a sack, anyway.

"I mean, no sacks tonight, right?" he asked. "But it was a penalty, right? Doesn't count. That's right. PFF may count those, I guess."

As if we couldn't love Keenum even more after what he did on Monday night.

How did PFF grade Case Keenum?

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) reacts after a first down was made by running back D'Andre Swift (not pictured) during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keenum was sensational on Monday night, as he completed 70.5% of his passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and Keenum scored three in total with a rushing touchdown. His passer rating was a robust 110.8.

Making that showing more impressive was the fact that Keenum was up against an elite play-caller in Vic Fangio, and a very good Eagles secondary. By the way, Keenum is now 4-0 lifetime versus Fangio-led defenses, including 3-0 as a starter.

Anyone who watched the contest saw what can be described as nothing short of a masterful performance. That is, unless you're PFF, apparently.

Keenum was given a grade of 62.2 overall, and his passing grade was only slightly better at 67.3. However, the latter is actually still better than Williams' Week 1 mark of 64.0.

Please, someone, make it all make sense.

Bears' offensive line shows up

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of the equation for Keenum having success was the play of the offensive line. Keenum already told you there were no sacks allowed, and Chicago's big boys upfront surrendered seven pressures, a season low.

Also bear in mind, Chicago didn't have Braxton Jones for much of the second half after he exited with a knee injury, the severity of which remains unknown.

Hopefully it's nothing serious and Jones can make it back for Week 4. But even if he can't, the Bears are in good hands with Theo Benedet or Ozzy Trapilo, assuming the former second-rounder will be ready to go.