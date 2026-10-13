Bears NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Experts Dock Chicago After QB, Defensive Debacles

As we turn the page to Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season, it's time to see how the Chicago Bears stack up in the NFL power rankings of experts.

What we can confidently say is that the Bears aren't going to be moving up in anyone's power rankings after getting absolutely shelled by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

While the Bears should get a bit of a pass because they didn't have Caleb Williams under center, that is not an excuse for how badly the defense played, which was especially frustrating to watch because the unit had played better the previous three games.

Now, on to the round-up.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during warmups before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 13 | Last week: 7

The Bears take a terrible tumble in Orr's power rankings this week, and we can't say we blame him. Chicago's loss was a total failure on both sides of the ball.

That said, Orr isn't concerned about the Bears.

"Chicago is going to be fine, and I’d urge everyone not to ruin the Ben Johnson-Matt LaFleur rivalry. It’s too awesome," Orr said.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) walks on the sideline during the third quarter of their game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 10 | Last week: 10

No change for the Bears in Davis' rankings, which means he isn't holding the loss against Chicago, and for good reason: the Bears didn't have their starting quarterback.

"Just throw out Sunday's Lambeau sleep. Injured QB Caleb Williams appears on the verge of returning for a team that generally held up well without him," Davis writes.

Hopefully Williams is going to be back in Week 6, and it appears that's a real possibility. Otherwise, the Bears have a decision to make between Tyson Bagent and Casee Keenum (spoiler: they should choose Keenum).

Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) reacts after a touchdown by Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 13 | Last week: 8

ESPN's Courtney Cronin was asked to answer what the biggest issue on the Bears' defense is and she rightly pointed to the play of cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson.

"The Bears' preseason belief that their secondary would be the strength of the defense has gone out the window. That unit allowed Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love to complete six passes for 25-plus yards and has been trending down since a shootout with the Panthers in Week 1," Cronin said.

"Rookie defensive backs Dillon Thieneman and Malik Muhammad II will understandably experience growing pains, but the play of veteran cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (77.3% of targets thrown into his coverage have been caught) and Tyrique Stevenson Sr. (allowing a 140.7 passer rating when targeted) is a major cause for concern," she added.

We're not really surprised by the play of Stevenson, who could be irrelevant once Kyler Gordon returns and takes over in the slot, which should push Muhammad into Stevenson's role on the boundary.

Johnson is the far more alarming situation. He has been getting cooked all season long, and that was the case again in Week 5, when he allowed a pair of long completions, including one to Christian Watson that went for a touchdown.

Before that play, Johnson nearly allowed a touchdown on a long pass but it was negated because of penalty.

Johnson struggled last season, also, but we believed that was a result of him playing hurt. But Johnson is fully healthy this year and is still not playing anywhere near the level we expect.

That's a major problem for Chicago, and Johnson is firmly on track to getting cut in 2027.

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 31-7. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 15 | Last week: 8

We've saved the worst for last, as Prisco docking the Bears seven spots in his rankings amounts to the biggest drop Chicago has seen in this round-up.

"The run game struggled against the Packers, and because of that the backup quarterbacks did as well. But the worst part: The defense was awful," Prisco said.

The absence of Kyle Monangai was quite apparent, as Roschon Johnson could get anything going through the air. D'Andre Swift had a pretty good game, but he didn't have many opportunities because of game script.

The Bears are hoping Monangai will be back in Week 6, but with him being labeled as "week-to-week," the second-year running back could end up missing another contest.