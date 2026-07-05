Caleb Williams' Gift to Pope Leo Might Have Revealed Bears 'Rivalries' Jersey

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams sent Pope Leo a gift and we might have inadvertently gotten a look at the team's Nike "Rivalries" jersey for the upcoming season.

Of course, Pope Leo is from Chicago and is a Bears fan, so he must have really appreciated getting an autographed Williams jersey, as any Bears fan would.

Williams' "Caleb Cares Foundation" shared a photo of Pope Leo receiving the threads from the U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, Brian Burch, during a visit for the Fourth of July on Saturday.

But the specific jersey Pope Leo is holding up in the photo caught everyone's eye. Many believed the jersey to be the Nike "Rivalries" jersey the Bears are set to wear for their Christmas Day Game against the Green Bay Packers.

While at quick glance it appears to be a road white jersey, it also has orange letters and numbers with a navy blue outline, which doesn't match Chicago's road whites. Take a look for yourself:

We are celebrating the 4th of July in a big way! The US Ambassador to the Holy See, Brian Burch, gave Pope Leo an autographed #18 jersey for the 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/cDN9Cybmd4 — Caleb Cares Foundation (@calebcaresfdn) July 4, 2026

This would be one heck of a way to leak the "Rivalries" jersey.

"The (Rivalries) uniforms will celebrate storied local traditions and unite fan communities with designs unique to select cities and teams," NFL.com wrote of the Rivalries uniforms in 2025.

The "Rivalries" uniforms debuted in 2025, with the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams all wearing them.

The Christmas Day contest against the Packers, which will take place at Soldier Field at 1 p.m. ET on Netflix, will be the Bears' second game against Green Bay after a Week 5 meeting at Lambeau Field.

The Packers will be looking to exact some revenge after a 2025 season in which the Bears knocked them out of the playoffs with an incredible comeback from down 21-3 going into the half, and 21-6 going into the fourth quarter.