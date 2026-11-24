Now the Bears are even getting pressure about their stadium from Jerry Jones' family.

Speaking as a member of the NFL’s stadium committee he said something to Front Office Sports regarding the issue of the Bears stadium, Jones' oldest son Stephen said things better be close to a resolution in a comment made to Front Office Sports.

“The time is nigh to get something done,” the Cowboys' chief operating officer said. “This definitely feels like it’s coming to a head and getting to the point of a decision.”

Then Jones added this one" “It’s getting time to make a decision."

Scoop: Water's wet.

Anyone in Illinois and Indiana who has followed this at all knows this moment IS at hand.

🚨 BEARS STADIUM UPDATE 🚨



A deal for the #Bears’ proposed $3.5 billion stadium in Arlington Heights is taking shape, per Crain’s.



🔹 Local tax revenue could help finance construction.



🔹 The stadium would be publicly owned and exempt from property taxes.



🔹 Gov. JB Pritzker… pic.twitter.com/u6OZIn099N — chris (@beardownchriss) November 23, 2026

The vote is coming due

The fall veto session is currently recessed for the holiday but when it returns on Tuesday they have three days before it ends to pass House Bill 958. This is the bill they were working on last week that allows for local stadium authorities to be established in larger Illinois communities.

If passed, the Bears would basically be able to pay to build their stadium on their property in Arlington Heights and avoid taxes by selling it for a nominal fee back to the stadium authority. Then they would play there for rent. There would be no taxes for the stadium but would be for the property where businesses would be built on the racetrack property the Bears own, such as hotels, restaurants and bars.

Kevin Warren has been sidelined from Bears stadium discussions with power brokers for months, @brendenmoore13 told @HaughPayton.



Government officials and lobbyists are "all pretty universal in that Kevin Warren was not the most helpful person in this process," Moore says. pic.twitter.com/fgoJlZHrqT — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) October 2, 2026

This is similar to what Hammond, Ind., has offered, though really not quite as lucrative as that one. Still, it would be in Illinois and satisfy a lot of Bears fans and politicians.

The NFL's stadium board applying any pressure to get this done is almost comical. They're going to be supplying some of the NFL's money to help build the stadium, anyway. They're not going to just abandon the league's charter franchise and stadium plans whether it gets approved next week or next year after waiting this long. It's the Bears who have said they want this resolved all along, and they even have Gov. J. B. Pritzker on their side now working to get the legislation passed after he originally was playing the political game with all of this.

There are political problems going on, though, like there always are in Illinois. The bill provides stadium infrastructure costs, which the Bears want paid for and is commonly done by government in such projects. And if the bill passes, Chicago and other larger cities would also be able to use a stadium authority plan and offer a stadium deal like this to the Bears, should they want to consider the project there. This bill is not specific to Arlington Heights.

Bears stadium update: Illinois is on the clock. The state has until its veto session ends Dec. 3 to get something done, and Indiana is still in the mix. 👀



Bears officials George McCaskey and Kevin Warren met with the NFL stadium committee yesterday, which was receptive to the… pic.twitter.com/RISUtlc9f6 — Kalshi Chicago (@KalshiChicago) November 19, 2026

There is a stadium board issue to consider. Nearby towns like Rolling Meadows and Palatine are scrambling to get a seat included on the stadium board so they can have a voice because the property is so close to their communities.

Also, in Arlington Heights the rent the Bears will pay for the stadium must be something akin to what they already negotiated with there local school districts for taxes when a different plan for private ownership was being considered, or there will be trouble with the locals. According to Crain's Chicago Business, they are in the process of ironing this out so it doesn't interfere with the legislative process.

Meanwhile, to get Chicago voting support in the legislature they need to have the Chicago group satisfied that they will be given a fair shot at getting the team to stay in a stadium built using this plan within the city limits, possibly at the lakefront where the old Michael Reese hospital site is 2 1/2 mile south of Soldier Field. It could also be just southeast of Soldier Field. Chicago legislators helped derailed the last attempt in the spring for a plan to fund the stadium because they wanted to keep the team in the city.

We’re two weeks deep into the Illinois fall veto session and state legislators have yet to publicly debate a Chicago Bears stadium bill, but that hasn’t stopped the powers that be from working behind the scenes to lay the foundation for when it possibly happens.



Bears leadership… pic.twitter.com/JpG6DmVqc6 — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) November 24, 2026

What needs to be immediately done is the bill's passage by Wednesday. Otherwise, it would have to be considered starting with the next legislative session starting Jan. 13 and lasting until May 31.

No one wants to consider the possibility this would happen, and certainly Indiana doesn't want to wait. Gov. Mike Braun suggested they could be losing patience with the Bears' process earlier this fall. They have made their offer and the sites for it have been vetted by the Bears.

It's all on the Illinois legislature and then the Bears to pick which location they'll build the stadium.

Ten years from now, with a beautiful, easy-to-access domed stadium in place and having hosted a Super Bowl and a Final Four, absolutely no one will care at all that the Bears' stadium is roughly 3,000 feet on the other side of the state line. — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) June 5, 2026

What Jones said is right, in a sense. It is decision time. But it's not for the NFL board or a Dallas Cowboys owner to be making threats.

The league only is giving out a portion of the stadium building fund and not deciding where or when the stadium gets built. The league isn't going to throw the Chicago Bears under the bus just because the messed-up political process in Illinois makes all of this spill into 2027.

But no one, including the Bears who bought the Arlington Park property for a stadium back in 2021, wants to see that happen. The moment is at hand whether the Jones family says so or not.

"I never bought Hammond, Indiana. The Bears overplayed their hand."@colincowherd & @DannyParkins discuss the Bears' future stadium plans & Caleb Williams' impact on the fanbase in Chicago pic.twitter.com/M19DpYEsN0 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 20, 2026