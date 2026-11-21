A well-deserved bye week came at an odd time for the Chicago Bears. They were able to ride an impressive four-game winning streak into their break, but their final game was an absolute disaster for Caleb Williams, who threw a career-high four interceptions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Week 11 offers him a prime opportunity to redeem himself and remind the NFL world that he is the next superstar quarterback.

The Bears welcome the 3-6 New Orleans Saints to Soldier Field on Sunday for a game in which the experts are overwhelmingly picking them to win. However, the coaches and players can't afford to look past a Saints team that is still very much in the running to win their division. They can be a dangerous team on any given Sunday, and there are legitimate reasons for the Bears to fear the Saints.

With that in mind, here are three keys to victory in Week 11. If the Bears can hit on each of these, victory should be well in hand.

1. Keep Tyler Shough trapped in the pocket

New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He may not put up gaudy rushing numbers, but Shough is a shifty, mobile quarterback with a knack for extending plays with his legs and making throws on the run. In the past, this type of quarterback has given the Bears fits. Just look at how often Drake Maye escaped pressure and completed a pass against the Bears in Week 7.

If Shough is able to escape collapsing pockets with regularity, he has the arm talent to pick Chicago's wounded secondary apart, especially with Kyler Gordon out with an injury. The defensive line can't let that happen. I don't doubt that Jeffery Simmons will crush the pocket from the interior, but Montez Sweat and Austin Booker are going to have to get to Shough fast and trap him.

2. Knock the rust off early

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson walking before a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bye week is great for players' healthy and resting their bodies, but it can wreak havoc on their fundamentals. Even one week away from football is enough for rust to grow, and the Bears will have to knock it off as soon as possible. As aforementioned, the Saints are a feisty team, and their division is just as open for the taking as is Chicago's (though for entirely different reasons).

It's up to Ben Johnson and his coaching staff to have their players ready to go for this one. If given an early lead, the Saints just might run away with it, especially if Caleb Williams still looks gun-shy after throwing four picks in Week 9.

3. Get Caleb Williams cooking

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams prepares to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'll preface this final key by saying that there's no reason for Bears fans to fear that Caleb Williams is about to turn into the proverbial pumpkin. He's arguably the fastest rising star in the NFL, and for good reason. That said, the true superstars know how to bounce-back from bad games. In 2003, Tom Brady threw four interceptions in the season opener while completing just 50% of his passes for 123 yards. In his next game, he completed 68% of his passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

That's the kind of game we need to see from Williams on Sunday. He doesn't need to go nuclear, but he needs to prove Press Taylor right and shrug off those four interceptions with a statement performance. If he can do that, not only will it settle the nerves of some Bears fans, but it will virtually guarantee a Bears win. I like Shough, but he can't go toe-to-toe with Williams if Williams is cooking.

Final Prediction: Bears win 45-20

Some fans may take exception to predicting a butt-kicking of this proportion. Some may accuse me of jinxing the Bears. I don't care. The Bears are legit Super Bowl contenders for the first time in at least 15 years and it's time we all act like it. There is virtually no chance for the Saints to win this game, and it likely won't even be competitive after each team's opening drive.

Kyle Monangai's return should revive what has become a moribund run game. Caleb Williams will play with an extra chip on his shoulder. Jeffery Simmons will continue to make his case as the 2026 Defensive Player of the Year. Expect the Bears to score early and often, open up a three-score lead before halftime, and pull their starters in the fourth quarter to rest them for their upcoming Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

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