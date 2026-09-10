4 Reasons Chicago Bears Should be Concerned About Carolina Panthers

The Chicago Bears are just days away from their first game of the 2026 NFL season, which will take place on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Carolina Panthers.

While Carolina needed help getting into the postseason, they still made it there and their 2025 showing at least amounted to a step in the right direction after their 8-9 record was a three-game improvement over 2024.

Now, the Panthers have made significant additions on defense to addresses major issues, and if quarterback Bryce Young can take another step forward in 2026, Carolina could make some noise.

Speaking of that defense, it's behind three of our four reasons for why the Bears should be concerned about the Panthers in Week 1.

An improving run defense

Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during th first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One season after sporting the worst run defense in the NFL to the tune of 179.8 rushing yards allowed per contest in 2024, Carolina dramatically improved to 123.3 rushing yards allowed per game last season, which ranked 20th.

Not great by any stretch, but clearly the Panthers are moving in the right direction and could be even better in 2026 after adding Lee Hunter in the 2026 NFL Draft and linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency. Both were exceptional run defenders in 2025.

We know head coach Ben Johnson loves to run the football, so getting stonewalled upfront by Hunter, Derrick Brown and Bobby Brown would make things much more difficult on the offense.

A top-flight cornerback duo

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) makes a catch during training camp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know Jaycee Horn is an excellent cornerback, but the guy opposite him, Mike Jackson, flies under the radar and often doesn't get enough credit for how good he is.

Jackson surrendered a completion rate of 56% and a passer rating of 75.0 when targeted last season. He also registered a grade of 80.9 in coverage, per Pro Football Focus, which was ranked as the third-best among all cornerbacks.

The Bears can't afford is to have the Panthers cut off two whole areas of the field in the passing game, but that's a real possibility with how good Jackson and Horn are.

Jaelan Phillips

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips (5) warms up during training camp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers' biggest offseason acquisition, Phillips is expected to provide the much-needed boost Carolina's pass-rush so desperately needs.

Phillips showed immense promise over his first three seasons in the NFL before injuries derailed him.

However, he had a nice bounce-back in 2025 after tallying five sacks in 17 games. Not a gaudy sacks total, sure, but he also posted a whopping 73 pressures, the ninth-most in the NFL, according to PFF.

If the Panthers are smart, they will line Phillips up against Braxton Jones early and often and challenge the former fifth-round pick. That could prove to be disastrous for Chicago's offense if Jones plays like he did last season.

A strong WR duo

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers don't have much depth at wide receiver, but they do have two very solid players atop the depth chart in Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan.

McMillan looks the part of a future superstar in the league after he posted 1,000 yards in his rookie campaign. Coker has had issues staying healthy over his first two years in the NFL, but when he is on the field, he's no doubt a difference-maker and a tough cover.

What makes this duo even more difficult to cover is the fact that they can both line up anywhere on the field and, in fact, Carolina plans on utilizing McMillan more in the slot in 2026.

That's a concern for the Bears, who have question marks in the secondary, and especially at cornerback outside of Jaylon Johnson.

One thing's for certain: Chicago's cornerbacks are going to be tested all over the field on Sunday.