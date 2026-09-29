Bears Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Case Keenum, Defense Has Chicago Surging

With Caleb Williams on the shelf, the Philadelphia Eagles were supposed to beat the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

However, a lot of magic from 38-year-old Case Keenum and a marvelous showing from the defense wrecked that notion completely and the Bears won, 27-7.

The Bears, who were coming off an ugly loss, are now sitting at 2-1 on the season and have a major head of steam despite not knowing exactly when Williams will be back.

After an impressive win on Monday night, all but one of the outlets in our round-up have the Bears surging in their NFL power rankings going into Week 4.

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) celebrates after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 8 | Last week: 12

Orr has the Bears moving up four spots to No. 12, which is tied for the biggest leap up for Chicago in our round-up. He also had a nice note about late NFL analyst Chris Wesseling, who had a memorable tweet about Keenum over a decade ago.

"I think about my dear, late friend Chris Wesseling at least once a day. What a treat it was to see Case Keenum back in the mix, and, because of that, one of Chris’s wonderful little gems," Orr said.

Let your Case Keenum flag fly! — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) November 17, 2013

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen walks on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 9 | Last week: 13

Davis also has the Bears moving up four spots, although Chicago lands at No. 9, one spot lower than where Orr has them. Nonetheless, a strong ranking for the Bears.

"Not only did Ben Johnson's offense barely miss a beat without QB Caleb Williams, Dennis Allen's defense was also more than up to the task of stifling Philadelphia's attack," Davis said. "Those Windy City sails remain plenty full even with Williams still up to a month away from returning."

The Bears' defensive effort on Monday night was its best of the season and, in turn, Chicago played its most complete game.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) celebrates with tight end Sam Roush (87) after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 11 | Last week: 11

ESPN is no fun. Case Keenum comes out of left field to pull out a win and Ben Johnson pulled off a stanky leg celly in the locker room and not one spot up? What a travesty.

ESPN's Courney Cronin was asked to name her fantasy football surprise from the Bears over the first three weeks and it was none other than Kalif Raymond, the Bears' leading receiver.

"Through three games, Raymond leads the Bears with 21 targets, which he turned into 19 catches for 214 yards and a touchdown," she wrote. "He has twice been his team's leading receiver (wins over Carolina and Philadelphia). Raymond ranks 12th among wide receivers in fantasy production (15.5 fantasy points per game), and his production on punt returns adds to his overall fantasy value."

Raymond not only led the Bears with 90 receiving yards, marking the second time this season he was Chicago's leading receiver in a game, the veteran also ripped off a 41-yard touchdown to break the backs of the Eagles.

Raymond could turn out to be one of the biggest steals of free agency when this season is all said and done.

Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) looks on during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 12 | Last week: 16

Another four-spot jump, tied for the biggest in our round-up.

Shook rightly praises Keenum for being able to roll into Soldier Field after not starting for three years and roll out with a win.

But he also shouts out the defense, which deserves a ton of credit for the performance the unit put out there on Monday night.

"As impressive as Keenum was, so too was Chicago’s defense, which stifled Philadelphia’s offense, forced three turnovers and ensured the Eagles weren’t going to come close to mounting a comeback," Shooke wrote. "It’s only one win, but it represents a whole lot more for a Bears team that had every reason to lose themselves in self-pity. They instead decided to rise above and drop a hammer on Philadelphia."

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) reacts after a first down was made by running back D'Andre Swift (not pictured) during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 9 | Last weeek: 12

Prisco was encouraged by what he saw out of the Bears' defense and Keenum and he's starting to think Chicago can weather the storm for as long as Williams is out.

"They beat up the Eagles Monday night. The defense played much better, and Case Keenum was sharp in his first start. Maybe they can handle Caleb Williams being out for a month," Prisco wrote.

It'll be interesting to see if Keenum will actually be the starter in Week 4. There's no doubt he should be, but Johnson hinted the Bears might turn to their official No. 2 quarterback, Tyson Bagent.