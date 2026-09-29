Key Observations From Chicago Bears Week 3 Snap Count in Blowout Win

The Chicago Bears shocked the masses by coming away with a 27-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

The story of the game will undoubtedly be 38-year-old Case Keenum having a resurrection for the ages. The career journeyman completed 24 of 34 attempts for 247 yards and 2 passing TDs. He also added a third score on the ground (his first since 2019).

While defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's performance on that side of the ball won't get nearly as much attention, his play-calling masterclass was crucial in them only giving up seven points to a usually potent offense.

The blowout victory featured interesting takeaways in the snap count department on both sides of the ball. Which ones stand out as the most significant?

Offensive snap count

Player, Position Snap count, % of snaps Joe Thuney, OL 72, 100% Darnell Wright, OL 72, 100% Jonah Jackson, OL 72, 100% Garrett Bradbury, OL 72, 100% Case Keenum, OL 72, 100% Rome Odunze, WR 61, 85% Colston Loveland, TE 57, 79% Kalif Raymond, WR 54, 75% D'Andre Swift, RB 50, 69% Luther Burden III, WR 44, 61% Cole Kmet, TE 43, 60% Theo Benedet, OL 39, 54% Braxton Jones, OL 33, 46% Kyle Monangai, RB 22, 31% Sam Roush, TE 16, 22% Zavion Thomas, WR 8, 11% Jahdae Walker, WR 4, 6% Luke Newman, OL 1, 1%

Observations

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) celebrates with tight end Sam Roush (87) after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First off, Rome Odunze (61 snaps) is very clearly the team's most trusted wide receiver right now. He has now led the WR unit in snaps in back-to-back weeks. It seems pretty clear that Luther Burden III (44 snaps) is not only more dependable (on account of Odunze's end zone drop), but also more dynamic. It'll be interesting to see whether he takes more opportunities as the season progresses.

As crazy as it sounds, Kalif Raymond's role (54 snaps) feels the safest among the WR room. He's the only receiver to play more than 60% in all three games (although Odunze's foot injury surely played a role in the season opener).

Many expected to see a LOT less of rookie TE Sam Roush after he was the goat of last week's loss to Minnesota. While he did handle four fewer snaps, he still saw 16 against the Eagles. To his credit, he converted on a 4th-and-1 (gaining 16 yards after a catch in the flat) on their first drive.

They also seemingly tried to get Zavion Thomas (8 snaps) more involved in the gameplan against Philadelphia. He finished the game with only one catch, but Keenum also targeted him on a deep ball midway through the first quarter.

Defensive snap count

Player, position Snap count, % of snaps Dillon Thieneman, S 50, 100% Malik Muhammad II, CB 50, 100% Jaylon Johnson, CB 50, 100% TJ Edwards, LB 50, 100% Devin Bush, LB 44, 88% Grady Jarrett, DT 40, 80% Cam Lewis, DB 38, 76% Montez Sweat, DE 38, 76% Xavier Woods, S 35, 70% Dayo Odeyingbo, DE 32, 64% Austin Booker, DE 30, 60% D'Marco Jackson, LB 20, 40% Kentavius Street, DT 18, 36% James Lynch, DT 18, 36% Neville Gallimore, DT 12, 24% Elijah Hicks, S 11, 22% Jordan van den Berg, DT 10, 20% Tyrique Stevenson, CB 4, 8%

Observations

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) reacts with linebacker Devin Bush (12) during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big takeaway on defense is that rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad II has developed into a key starter. He played all 50 defensive snaps and looked good (notably, on the perimeter) doing it. I can only recall one play where Devonta Smith beat him on a drag route, and he was otherwise quiet, which is a positive sign at cornerback.

Meanwhile, fellow cover man Jaylon Johnson also played every snap... but had a much different performance. Joe Buck mentioned on the broadcast that Dennis Allen said Muhammad might be their best cover man, and he unfortunately looked like it (at Johnson's expense) against the Eagles.

Defensive back Cam Lewis (38 snaps) was on his way to a full complement of snaps in the slot before getting hurt on a blitz in the fourth quarter. His injury opened the door for Elijah Hicks (11 snaps) to see his first action on the defensive side of the ball this season.

Tyrique Stevenson's lack of playing time (4 snaps) was seemingly due to a hamstring injury that slowed him in practice this week. Johnson previously said he'd be week to week, so him even being out there is a testament to his toughness (if only that type of effort was contagious in the nickelback room).

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Cam Lewis (21) tackles Philadelphia Eagles tight end Johnny Mundt (83) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Dayo Odeyingbo (32 snaps) and Austin Booker (30 snaps) split time on the edge (with the former also seeing some action from the interior). They also enjoyed one of their better collective performances, with Odeyingbo getting a late-game sack and Booker forcing an early fumble.

Aside from Grady Jarrett playing 80% of the snaps, they had another heavy defensive tackle rotation. Much like last week, they went with another hot-hand approach. Preseason phenom Jordan van den Berg (10 snaps) doesn't have it right now.