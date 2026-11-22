The Chicago Bears' decision to draft LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas with the 89th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was initially met with skepticism. Sure, he was one of the best return men in the class, but teams usually don't pull the trigger on those players in the third round.

Most thought Thomas would hear his name called in the fifth or sixth round. However, Bears head coach Ben Johnson saw something he could work with beyond the return game. We got a glimpse into that vision today, as Thomas came through clutch for Chicago on a few occasions.

The rookie only saw three touches in the Bears' 21-13 win over the Saints, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a more impactful three-touch performance than the one Thomas had today. The first was a 30-yard end-around run that sparked their second touchdown drive.

Another Bears rookie making an impact!



Zavion Thomas with a big pickup on the trick play



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His second touch was an explosive 40-yard bomb on a crucial third-and-seventeen Chicago desperately needed to convert with the momentum waning. The rookie's speed was on full display in both instances.

They went on to hit a field goal later in the drive to move ahead 19-10.

Caleb Williams throw to Zavion Thomas.



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His third was one of the best plays you'll ever see in a scramble drill situation. Williams was scrambling to his left and threw up a prayer on third-and-one.

It's fair to question whether Thomas was even the intended target. Rookie TE Sam Roush was also in the area. That didn't prevent him from making a miraculous diving catch near the sidelines, though.

What a catch by Zavion Thomas!



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They eventually punted, but bleeding the clock became more vital with seven minutes left. His sideline grab extended the drive by nearly two minutes, and burned New Orleans' final timeout after a failed challenge (because they couldn't believe he completed the catch).

It also cemented an already promising performance into one that instills hope for where he's headed on offense. Today's three-touch, 86-yard performance could be a potential launching pad for the rest of the season.

Zavion Thomas showed promise in an area Bears previously struggled

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (13) runs after the catch against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III have both shown flashes this season. Thomas won't be able to usurp them anytime soon. However, the scramble drill has been one area where they've fallen short.

There have been quite a few instances where they haven't been on the same page with Williams when he breaks the pocket, including one today when he could be heard voicing his frustrations on the FOX broadcast.

Thomas definitely earned some of Williams' trust by being a target in that moment (even if he might not have been the intended target). He also earned some of Ben Johnson's trust after today's performance.

"He's a player that continues to learn and we get more trust in every week. I know he's working hard behind the scenes," Johnson told reporters after the game. "Coach [Antwan] Randel El, coach Isaiah Ford, they're spending a lot of extra time with him. You see over the course of a week of practice that he's more on it."

"His package of plays that he goes into a game with is going to continue to grow," he also added. "We know how much of a playmaker he can be when the ball gets in his hands. For a guy that fast, it's really impressive how well he can track a ball and his natural hands when it comes to that. We'll continue to see where it goes, but he's got a really bright future."

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (13) returns a kick off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas has come a LONG way from Chicago's previous performance against Tampa Bay, when he actually got benched after committing an unnecessary roughness penalty that cost the team 15 yards (and essentially turned the momentum in the Buccaneers' favor).

To his credit, he had a kick return called back due to a penalty later in the game. However, he didn't see the field on offense after that play, which Johnson acknowledged after the game. He also entered today's game with only eight touches for 65 yards.

Thomas showed major strides against New Orleans, though. He instilled hope that he can be a key contributor for the Bears down the stretch.